New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that he is unsure of injured slugger Giancarlo Stanton's status in Game 4 of the ALCS.

Asked if Giancarlo Stanton will be ready for Game 4, Boone said, “I’m not sure, I’m not really close to making that decision yet.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 16, 2019

"I'm not sure, I'm not really close to making that decision yet," Boone told reporters.

Stanton played in Game 1 and homered off Zack Greinke, but did not play in each of the next two games as he battles a strained left quad. If the Yankees elect to put him on the injured list and take him off the roster for the rest of the series, he will also be ineligible for the World Series should the Yankees advance.

Stanton was limited to just 18 games during the regular season because of other injuries and has a total of 41 home runs since joining the Yankees compared to 59 in 2017.

Justin Verlander will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros in Game 4, while Canadian James Paxton will counter for the home side.