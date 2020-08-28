Aaron Judge is heading back to the injured list.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Friday that his outfield slugger has experienced a recurrence of the calf injury that set him to the IL earlier this month.

Aaron Judge has a “recurrence of the (calf) strain” he suffered a couple of weeks ago. He’s back on the injured list, Aaron Boone says. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 28, 2020

Judge, 28, was only reactivated on Tuesday. He had a hit in three at-bats during the second game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

In 18 games this season, Judge is batting .292 with nine home runs, 20 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.081.

The reeling Yankees (16-11) have lost five straight games and sit 2.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. They are two games up on the third-place Toronto Blue Jays.

The open a five-game set with the New York Mets (13-16) beginning later on Friday with a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.