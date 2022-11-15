Anthony Rizzo is staying in the Bronx.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the 33-year-old first baseman has re-signed with the New York Yankees on a two-year, $34 million deal with a 2025 option.

Rizzo was acquired at the 2021 trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs. He appeared in 130 games this past season, batting .224 with 32 home runs, 75 runs batted in and an OPS of .817.

A 12-year veteran, Rizzo spent his first season with the San Diego Padres before eight-plus seasons with the Cubs where he was a three-time All-Star and a member of their 2016 World Series-winning team.

Rizzo was playing on a two-year, $32 million deal with an opt-out that he triggered. The Parkland, FL native later rejected the team's qualifying offer.

