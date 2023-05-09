Aaron Judge is expected to make his return to the New York Yankees lineup on Tuesday when they host the Oakland Athletics.

The 2022 American League Most Valuable Player was officially activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day. Judge, 31, has missed the team's past 10 games with a hip injury. Aaron Boone's squad went 4-6 with Judge sidelined.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



• Reinstated OF Aaron Judge from the 10-day I.L.

• Placed INF Oswald Peraza on the 10-day I.L. (retro to 5/6) with a right ankle sprain.

• Recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 9, 2023

A native of Linden, CA, Judge is in the first year of a nine-year, $360 million deal signed in the offseason. Through 26 games in his eighth big-league season, Judge was batting .261 with six home runs, 14 runs batted in and an OPS of .863.

In a corresponding move, the team played infielder Oswald Peraza on the 10-day IL with a right ankle sprain. The move is retroactive to May 6.

Peraza, 22, made his MLB debut in 2022. He's appeared in 12 games this season, batting .188 with six hits in 32 at-bats.

The team also recalled righty Greg Weissert from the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders. Weissert, 28, previously had 4.1 innings of work over four appearances for the Yankees this season.