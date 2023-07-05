New York Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season for a violation of the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old righty was back in the majors this season following a two-year absence. He appeared in 31 games for the Yankees this season, posting a 3-2 record with an earned run average of 3.86 and a 1.071 WHIP over 32.2 innings of work.

The ban for the San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native carries through the postseason.

“The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero,” the Yankees said in a statement. “There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.”

Cordero previously suited up for the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox. He is a veteran of 114 games over four seasons.