Add yet another injury worry to the list piling up in the New York Yankees rotation.

Manager Aaron Boone announced on Thursday that Luis Severino was being shut down with forearm soreness in his pitching arm and would visit with the team physician on Friday.

Boone said that Severino feels the discomfort when throwing his changeup. He is shut down and will see team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad tomorrow. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 20, 2020

Severino, 26, made only three starts last season with rotator cuff inflammation and a lat strain sidelining him until September.

He would make one start in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros in which he went 4.1 innings, surrendering five hits and two earned runs.

Boone says the soreness can be traced back to that ALCS start and recurred when Severino attempted to use his changeup.

Asked if Severino would be ready for Opening Day, Boone was noncommittal.

Asked if there is enough time to get Severino ready for Opening Day, Boone said, “We’ll see.” First step is to get him back on the mound. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 20, 2020

"We'll see," Boone said.

An All-Star in 2017 and 2018, prior to last season, Severino posted back-to-back years of 190-plus innings pitched.

The shutting down of Severino comes with James Paxton (back) sidelined and Masahiro Tanaka (elbow) being eased back into action.

Paxton underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his spine earlier this month and is expected to miss three to four months, while Tanaka underwent offseason arthroscopic surgery in his pitching elbow.