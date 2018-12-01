MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Canada, victimized by two early goals, had to settle for fourth place at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after a 2-1 loss to New Zealand on Saturday.

The Canadian women found themselves down just 15 seconds after the opening kickoff with New Zealand's Grace Wisnewski erasing the tournament record of 22 seconds for fastest goal, set by Nigeria's Soo Adekwagh in 2008.

Wisnewski also scored in the 13th minute as the Canadians dug themselves a deep hole.

Lara Kazandjian threw Canada a lifeline in the 64th minute with a sweet left-footed strike from outside the penalty box after New Zealand failed to clear its lines.

Canada kept pressing for the equalizer but New Zealand held tight through five minutes of extra time.

Still the fourth-place finish was Canada's best ever at the U-17 world championship. Canada's previous best was seventh in 2008 and 2012.

And it ranks as Canada's second-best showing at a FIFA championship, matching the fourth place that U-17 coach Rhian Wilkinson was part of as a player at the 2003 Women's World Cup.

The only Canadian team to do better — male or female — is the 2002 squad, featuring a 19-year-old Christine Sinclair, that finished runner-up to the U.S. at the U-19 Women's World Championship on Canadian soil.

"Sometimes the games don't go your way and we lost a heartbreaker today," said Wilkinson. "But they pushed, they gave everything they had. I'm extremely proud of them today."

New Zealand also finished a record high, having previously never made it past the U-17 group phase. In five previous U-17 tournaments, it had never finished higher than 12th.

Spain played Mexico for the championship game later Saturday at Estadio Charrua with both teams looking to join France, Japan, South Korea and North Korea (twice) on the list of under-17 world champions.

Four of the five previous finals were decided after the 90th minute.

Marie-Soleil Beaudoin becomes the first Canadian to referee a U-17 Women's World Cup final and the third to take charge of a FIFA competition final after Sonia Denoncourt and Carol Ann Chenard.

Canada had 62 per cent of the possession and outshot New Zealand 22-9 but only had a 3-2 edge in shots on target. The Canadians had 10 corners to New Zealand's two.

"Possession is a stat. It doesn't tell the story," said Wilkinson.

"They'll hurt tonight but they should be very proud of themselves," she added.

Wilkinson made four changes to her starting lineup with Wayny-Natasha Balata, Jaila Novak, Jade Rose and Julianne Vallerand coming in and Teni Akindojou, Leonie Portelance, Sonia Walk and Ariel Young shifting to the bench.

Disaster struck just five passes from the opening kickoff when Canadian defender Maya Antoine, looking to escape the New Zealand press, sent a back pass from within the penalty box to goalkeeper Anna Karpenko.

Karpenko's first touch was a little heavy, allowing striker Maggie Jenkins to challenge. The ball squibbed away to Grace Wisnewski who beat a desperate lunging challenge from Jade Rose to knock the ball in from point-blank range. Karpenko buried her face in her hands.

Antoine would have been better served to send the ball away from goal to the safety of her fullback.

Canada regrouped and Andersen Williams forced a save from goalkeeper Anna Leat in the second minute. But New Zealand doubled its lead in the 13th minute on a beautiful goal that started from a poor Karpenenko kick.

A nice flick-on from Jenkins found Wisnewski, who shrugged off a challenge from Rose and hit a looping right-footed shot past the Canadian 'keeper from just inside the box.

At the other end, Canada captain Jordyn Huitema was dangerous on the ball but had little support early. She had a chance in the 22nd minute but Leat came off her line and beat her to a bouncing ball sent in from distance.

Canada had 64 per cent of possession in the first half, outshooting New Zealand 8-5 but trailing 2-1 in shots on target.

Wilkinson sent on Jessica De Filippo and Ariel Young to start the second half.

Wisnewski came close to her hat trick in the 56th minute but her shot hit the goalpost and bounced away harmlessly.

Canada shifted to a back three in defence to throw more players up front with Kazandjian scoring soon after. It was one-way traffic in Canada's favour.

Caitlin Shaw shot just wide in the 68th minute as the Canadians turned up the pressure. Jayde Riviere mis-hit her shot in the 72nd minute, making for an easy Leat save. Leat then just beat Huitema to the ball in the 83rd minute after a long Karpenko goalkick.

Walk replaced the injured Young in the 87th minute.

Canada scored seven goals at the tournament, all in the second half.

New Zealand had scored just 36 seconds into the game in a 2-1 friendly win over Canada in Uruguay prior to the tournament.

The Canadian women lost 1-0 to Mexico in the semifinals after beating Germany 1-0 in the quarters. They advanced to the kockout rounds after beating Colombia 3-0 and South Korea 2-0 and losing 5-0 to Spain.

New Zealand lost 2-0 to Spain in the other semifinal.