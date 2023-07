Forward Hannah Wilkinson scored the first goal of the 2023 Women's World Cup in the 48th minute to give co-hosts New Zealand a 1-0 lead over Norway in the opening game of the tournament.

New Zealand would go on to win 1-0, their first ever Women's World Cup victory in 16 games.

Wilkinson is the Football Ferns' active goals leader with 29 goals.