Chris Wood is switching sides in the relegation battle.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports Newcastle is set to sign the New Zealand striker from fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley after activating a release clause in the 30-year-old's contract. The clause is believed to be worth £20 million.

The move comes with Eddie Howe's side without the services of England striker Callum Wilson for the next eight weeks with a calf injury.

Wood, 30, is Burnley's record goal scorer in the Premier League with 50. He came to Turf Moor in the summer of 2017 in a £15 million move from Leeds.

A native of Auckland, Wood has made 144 league appearances over five seasons for Sean Dyche's side. He has three goals in 17 games this season.

Internationally, Wood has been capped 60 times by New Zealand and was a member of the squad that went to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

When confirmed, Wood will become the Magpies' second signing of the transfer window following Kieran Trippier's move from Atletico.

Newcastle and Burnley both sit on 11 points and in the drop zone with Toon having played two more matches. Watford sits in the final safe spot on 13 points.