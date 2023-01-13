2h ago
Howe could drop Joelinton over DUI arrest
TSN.ca Staff
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says he's unsure if Joelinton will feature in his side when they take on Fulham on Sunday.
The 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder was arrested on Thursday and charged with driving under the influence.
"I'll make a decision closer to the game in consultation with him, so I'm not 100 per-cent sure," Howe said during his availability on Friday.
Howe says the player understands that he made a grave mistake.
"It came very much as a shock," Howe said. "It's a difficult situation. Joe is very remorseful; he was very upset [after it happened]. I think he knows the seriousness of the situation. Obviously, I can't go in to too much detail out of respect for the case, but I think he understands his responsibilities. We're now in a position where we're supporting him, and we also understand as a football club the seriousness of the situation."
The Brazilian is in his fourth season with the club after a £40 million move, then a club record, from Hoffenheim.
He's made 21 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals, including one in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Leicester City in the League Cup quarterfinals.
The Magpies will now meet Southampton in a two-legged semi-final tie. Newcastle has not won a domestic cup trophy since the FA Cup in 1955.