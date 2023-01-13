Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says he's unsure if Joelinton will feature in his side when they take on Fulham on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder was arrested on Thursday and charged with driving under the influence.

"I'll make a decision closer to the game in consultation with him, so I'm not 100 per-cent sure," Howe said during his availability on Friday.

Howe says the player understands that he made a grave mistake.

"It came very much as a shock," Howe said. "It's a difficult situation. Joe is very remorseful; he was very upset [after it happened]. I think he knows the seriousness of the situation. Obviously, I can't go in to too much detail out of respect for the case, but I think he understands his responsibilities. We're now in a position where we're supporting him, and we also understand as a football club the seriousness of the situation."

The Brazilian is in his fourth season with the club after a £40 million move, then a club record, from Hoffenheim.

He's made 21 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals, including one in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Leicester City in the League Cup quarterfinals.

The Magpies will now meet Southampton in a two-legged semi-final tie. Newcastle has not won a domestic cup trophy since the FA Cup in 1955.