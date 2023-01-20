Chris Wood is joining Nottingham Forest's survival fight.

The 31-year-old New Zealand striker has joined the club for the remainder of the season on loan from Newcastle.

"Nottingham Forest is a massive club which I have come up against a number of times, but it's nice now to be able to pull on the red shirt and fight for the club," Wood said in a statement. "It's a great feeling and I am very thankful to be here. You can see the transition over the past 18 months and it's progressing in the right way."

Wood was in his first full season with the Magpies after a £25 million move from Burnley last January. In 18 Premier League games this season, Wood has scored twice.

Forest has been sorely lacking in the goal-scoring department in this the club's first season back in the top flight since 1999. Only Wolves (12) have scored fewer goals than Forest's 15.

Steve Cooper's team currently sits 13th in the table on 20 points. They visit 17th-place Bournemouth in league action on Saturday before hosting Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday.