Newcastle United and Everton have agreed a fee for England under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, reports BBC Sport's Phil McNulty.

The initial fee is believed to be £40 million and could reach up to £45 million.

Both teams believe the deal will be concluded well ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday.

A native of Liverpool, Gordon made his senior debut in 2018 and broke in as a first team regular last season after spending the second half of 2020-2021 on loan at Preston North End.

In 16 Premier League appearances this season, Gordon has three goals.

Everton had been loath to sell the player in the summer, demanding a £60 million fee to ward off interest from Chelsea.

Gordon's last goal for the club came in an Oct. 30 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. The Toffees have gone 14 matches winless since.

McNulty notes a portion of the transfer fee is expected to be used to pay incoming manager Sean Dyche.