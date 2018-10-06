Newcomb to start Game 3 for Braves instead of Gausman

ATLANTA — Left-hander Sean Newcomb will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and not Kevin Gausman.

With the Braves trailing 2-0 in the best-of-five series, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker made the announcement Saturday.

Snitker said he discussed the idea with general manager Alex Anthopolos on the flight home after Atlanta's 3-0 loss Friday.

The 25-year-old Newcomb was 12-9 with a 3.90 ERA in his first full big league season. He pitched two scoreless innings in the opener in relief of Mike Foltynewicz.

Rookie right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to start for the Dodgers. He allowed one hit in 6 2/3 scoreless innings Monday during the 5-2 win over Colorado in the NL West tiebreaker and finished 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA.

Atlanta has been outscored 9-0.

