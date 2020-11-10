Newfoundland's Newhook chases World Junior dream from coast to coast Getting cut at Canada's World Junior camp last December really motivated Boston College centre Alex Newhook. The well-travelled Colorado Avalanche first round draft pick used the experience to ‘find that other level’ and this time is aiming to punch his ticket to the World Juniors at next week’s Hockey Canada's selection camp, Mark Masters writes.

During his lengthy National Hockey League career, Jaromir Jagr was supported by a group of mullet-wearing fans known as the 'Traveling Jagrs.' They attended games dressed in all the different sweaters the veteran Czech star donned during his illustrious career.

At the 2019 NHL draft in Vancouver, the well-travelled Alex Newhook was supported by a group of teammates from the Victoria Grizzlies, who wore all his different jerseys. The m​ove, however, wasn't inspired by Jagr.

"I used to hav​e a few jerseys hung up in my room," the Boston College centre explained, "and when guys came over someone would always throw one on to just joke around and it kind of became a thing and they were saying, 'Whenever the draft happens, we'll be there in these jerseys.' They were saying that early on and they came through."

The joyous reunion between Newhook and his buddies on the arena concourse after the Colorado Avalanche picked the Grizzlies captain 16th overall was among the more memorable moments at the draft.

Since Alex Newhook was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year, let’s all re-live my favorite moment EVER EVER EVER!



You can’t produce moments like this... You just press record. #HockeyHiatus pic.twitter.com/mW4si9L7j8 — Emily Wade (@Emily_Wade) March 19, 2020

The fact there were so many different sweaters to choose from is a testament to Newhook's determined pursuit of a hockey career. The kid from St. John's moved away from home at age 14 to play at St. Andrew's College in Aurora, Ont. He started at Canada's Easternmost city and eventually headed to Victoria to play in the British Columbia Hockey League where he was MVP in his draft season. From B.C. he went to​ the BC Eagles​ where last season he was named NCAA rookie of the year.

"Moving around has been a big trend in my life," Newhook said. "Being able to be in these different spots and being able to experience these different things and be only 19-years-old has been great for me. Moving around and being able to really trust the process and know who you are and take it all in has been my focus everywhere and I think it's helped me a lot."

Newhook's next stop is Alberta where he's hoping to punch his ticket to the World Juniors at Hockey Canada's selection camp, which opens Monday in Red Deer. After writing two exams this week – financial accounting and philosophy – Newhook will head north from Boston to start his quarantine period.

The teenager took time off from studying this week to talk to TSN about how getting cut at Canada's camp last December motivated him to raise his level. Newhook also offered scouting reports on Boston College teammates Spencer Knight and Matthew Boldy, who are expected to be on Team USA.

The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Did you have a welcome-to-the-NCAA moment last year?

"I got rocked in my first game. Like, full-on, open-ice hit, helmet came off against Wisconsin and that was our first game and it was at home and it was full barn. I was in centre ice, tried to chip it by him, thought he would go the other way and that was definitely a welcome-to-the-league moment and made me realize, you know, this is legit. College hockey is a beast of its own and it's tough competition here and you got to be ready and willing to do everything you can to win games and to be successful and you can't take a game off."

You got up to speed in a hurry, finishing with 42 points in 34 games. What are you most proud of about your freshman season?

"It was a great year and we had a really good team so it was fun to be a part of something like that ... It's really too bad the season got cut short, because we were really on that path of going for the title. For me, the thing I'm most proud of is just being a factor in our success and doing what I could to step up and try and fill a role that was needed for our team and trying to get us to that next level where we were really pushing for that national championship."

👀Alex Newhook cleans up in front of the net for career goal number 1 #WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/twuEISFClo — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) October 20, 2019

What can you bring to Team Canada at the World Juniors this year?

"I see myself as a guy who can really push the pace and bring the energy every game and every day even at camp ... being so close to being there last year this has kind of been what’s been my motivation since last December so it's exciting and I'm really looking forward to getting back there."

How much did getting cut last year motivate you?

"It's been a very, very big motivation for me and I think it was a great experience. At the time it's definitely not something that you want to say, 'This is great. This is exactly what I wanted.' But after the fact and coming back to B.C. and being able to use that motivation for the end of the year last year, I think it helped me a lot to find that other level and find that other gear so, yeah, it's been huge for me and continues to be a factor. When you see them win last year especially, it’s great for them and I was very happy for them, but it definitely makes it sting a little bit more when you're that close to being there. So, hopefully we can go back and repeat that this year and defend the gold."

Alex Newhook: "It's unfortunate, you know, coming into camp with high hopes & I thought I had a good effort at camp & I'm happy with the way I played, at the end of the day it's nothing I can control ..."https://t.co/Yyomo7wSO7 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 13, 2019

If Canada faces the United States in the knockout stage, you'll likely be seeing Boston College teammate Spencer Knight in net at the other end. What stands out the most to you about him?

"He's good (smiles). Very good. Yeah, the guy's pretty special and all year round you see how committed he is to every part of the game. He's very dedicated to his nutrition, his flexibility and really does everything he can to be a top prospect and to be one of the better goalies that’s gone through the U.S. system. In practice and in games you see how good he is and how calm he is. He's kind of always like that. He's that one-mood guy. He's never too high or too low. As a goalie, you kind of have to have that. But, he's got his weaknesses so (laughs) we'll hopefully get to face him and see what happens."

Do you have some inside info in your back pocket if you need a move to beat him?

"I hope so. I hope so. I'll try and get a few more reads on him this week before leaving."

Your Boston College linemate Matthew Boldy also appears on course to make Team USA. What would it be like to line up against him?

"Linemate and roommate! I got a lot of stuff on him so we're already talking about it and hopefully we'll both get there. It'd be fun to compete against him. He's kind of in the same situation where he wasn't there last year. He's a great player and I was lucky to play with him last year and he's got a lot of skill and thinks the game really well and a big body. (Smiles) I like my chances against him, still."

Has there been a lot of World Junior chatter in the room?

"Ever since those guys went to [the U.S.] camp and I was named to [Canada's] camp, it's been lingering around the locker room for sure. There's four guys on our team that could potentially be on the U.S. team and with a majority of my team being American I think they're all chiming in too, so it adds to the fire."

How will classes work for you when you're away?

"For the most part the classes I'm taking are during the day so I won't be able to be attending the classes [on Zoom], but at nighttime I'll be able to catch up and watch lectures and do assignments and stuff like that and do my best with them."

With the pandemic, it was a strange, long off-season. What did you focus on when it comes to your game?

"I was trying to really stick with it and not take any weeks off or anything like that. Just trying to do as much as I can to be ready once games come back and keep that speed, keep that intensity. I stayed in Boston for most of the summer and training was great so really tried to keep the energy up, keep the motivation as high as it can be."

So, you were in Boston because the resources were better from a training perspective?

"I was staying with one of my buddies here and the ice time was just easier down here. Things were locked up back home for a while so I was lucky to have the opportunity to skate here a lot more than I would've back home, I think."

We know folks on the East Coast love their hockey and take great pride in the athletes who make it on the big stage. How would you describe the support you receive from Newfoundland?

"It's unmatched, I want to say, in Canada, but I think anywhere. Newfoundland's a very special place ... I'm very proud of to represent Newfoundland on that stage and the support I get from people continuously is incredible."

Any stories stand out from the support you receive?

"Oh my God, I'm trying to think if I can pick one. Geez. I know the jerseys thing was very cool by my buddies in Victoria, but all my buddies from home that I've been very close with, it’s probably a group of like 10 of us or so, did something as well. On the day of the draft when I got picked I got a picture from all my buddies who were all wearing my jerseys. They all went to my house and interrogated my parents and took all my jerseys from downstairs and wore them to school with the name bar flipped so that was pretty cool and speaks a lot to my buddies. But there's been many different accounts of people from Newfoundland showing their support. So, I'm thankful for that."