Reigning series champion Josef Newgarden tested IndyCar's new windscreen prototype Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and said while it took time to get used to, there were some unanticipated benefits.

“The most interesting bit for me was the visor change, going from a fully-smoked visor to a clear visor. I actually thought that was better. It helped the clarity and visibility. So I think helmet manufacturers will be involved in this process in helping make it better and happier for the drivers,” Newgarden said.

“But overall, pretty clean and easy – easy installation today. It took us just 10 minutes and to be able to jump in and do 10 or 12 laps didn’t seem too difficult.”

IndyCar’s new screen – designed to protect drivers from debris during crashes – made its debut earlier this year at ISM Raceway in Phoenix when four-time series champion Scott Dixon tested it out.

“Kudos to [IndyCar and PPG],” he said. “There’s no game-stoppers… but there’s definitely things that we can improve on and make better.”

"Your brain and eyes just need to catch up to it. The longer that I ran, I got more adept to it."

One change this time around for the windscreen was the amount of airflow in the cockpit. Dixon noted during his testing two months prior that the lack of wind made the cockpit heat up, but Newgarden said IndyCar made a small adjustment that helped cool things down.

“I think there’s a natural progression that we need to find that new safety innovation for the cockpit of the car. But we should try to keep in the spirit of open-wheel racing. And I think IndyCar has done a good job of trying to do that. So I’m fan of this innovation,” Newgarden said.

IndyCar has been developing the windscreen for the past two years and while it's received generally positive reviews from its first two tests, there is still no timetable for its implementation.