The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that lefty Genesis Cabrera has reported to the team and will be active against the Seattle Mariners in their series finale.

Nate Pearson has also been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Génesis Cabrera has reported to the team and will be active today, wearing number 92



🔹 RHP Nate Pearson optioned to Triple-A



Welcome, Cabby! pic.twitter.com/icZLnmXlU1 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 23, 2023

Cabrera, 26, was acquired by the Blue Jays Friday from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for catching prospect Sammy Hernandez.

Cabrera had 32 appearances this season for the Cards, pitching to a 5.06 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 32.0 innings. But Cabrera has given up a ton of hard contact in 2023, sitting in the 22nd percentile in average exit velocity and hard hit percentage.

Cabrera averages 5.1 walks per nine innings and 10.7 Ks per nine this year.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native has spent all of his five MLB seasons in St. Louis and has a career ERA of 4.14 in 174 big league appearances. He made his big league debut as a 22-year-old in May of 2019 in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies.