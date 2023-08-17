The Edmonton Elks and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will see a pair of high-profile stars return to their respective lineups on Thursday Night Football on TSN with Elks receiver Eugene Lewis returning to the fold and Ticats defensive lineman Dylan Wynn set to make his season debut.

Lewis, 30, has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 3. The first-year Elk started a new chapter of his football career in the City of Champions after spending five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, appearing in 69 games and hauling in 276 passes for 4,347 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The former Oklahoma Sooner and Penn State Nittany Lion earned a pair of CFL All-Star honours and a trio of East Division All-Star nods during his time with the Als.

The Elks get Lewis back amid a winless season (0-9) where they rank last in the Canadian Football League in points with 134.

"I embrace these types of things," Lewis told TSN ahead of Thursday's game. "Just because we haven't won a game that (people think), 'Oh, I made the wrong decision.' People may think that but that's not who I am as a person and as a player."

"For me, when things are bad, I'm trying to make things better and not just give up... My goal is to be in Edmonton and help this franchise get over that hump and to where it used to be."

Lewis' return comes in the wake of the announcement on Tuesday that the Elks and president, CEO Victor Cui have parted ways in an organizational shakeup as they look for a spark.

Being an elder statesman and a face of the CFL, Lewis is looking forward to bringing his leadership back into the huddle of a young Elks team noting, "Sometimes it's hard to lead when you're not playing."

Canadian Tre Ford eyes his second straight start at quarterback against the Tiger-Cats in a season that has seen constant shuffling in the quarterbacking position for the Elks with Taylor Cornelius and Jarret Doege spending time in the spotlight.

Ford was selected by the Elks out of the University of Waterloo with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft and made two starts last season before suffering a collarbone injury. Ford would make one more start after returning, finishing the year with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

"It's definitely nice to see him back out there," Ford said on Lewis. "Whether it is giving him an opportunity or defensive scheming... I think he's a great guy to have on the field and just a great guy in the locker room."

Thursday's game comes following a major change for the Tiger-Cats too as the team and assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Condell mutually parted ways, handing the offence over to senior assistant coach Scott Milanovich.

Milanovich coached 11 seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders (2003), Alouettes (2007-2011) and Argonauts (2012-2016) and was named CFL Coach of the Year in 2012.

"It's great to see him [Milanovich] back in his element," said Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer to TSN Wednesday. "I saw him out on the field smiling a little bit, he coaching his tail off, he was demanding excellence."

As quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz work their way back from injury, Taylor Powell continues to steer the offence now under Milanovich's tutelage.

"Our personalities really fit," said Powell Wednesday on his new play-caller. "I need somebody that's going to get the best (out of me)... He's been super helpful and I feel I'm very prepared for this game."

The Tiger-Cats will also look different on defence come kickoff as veteran defensive tackle Dylan Wynn makes his season debut for the Black and Gold after being sidelined since Sept. 17 with a knee injury.

"I'm excited to be able to help the team get this win any way we can," said Wynn on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Texan tallied 31 tackles and four sacks in 12 games last year - his sixth CFL season and fourth with the Tiger-Cats.

After taking a moment to shoutout and voice his appreciation for the Ticats' medical staff that helped him during his road back to the field, Wynn noted that nothing will be holding him back once his helmet is on saying. "I kind of grew up believing moderation is for cowards. I go after it every time I can, pedal to the metal."

Previewing what he's expecting from Ford, who threw for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Elks' 38-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week, Wynn talked about what he's expecting from the Niagara Falls, Ont., native.

"He's an amazing athlete," he said. "He's definitely a baller and somebody that is a game-changer if you let him become a game-changer."