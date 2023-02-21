It turns out Paris Saint-Germain's thrilling victory over Lille on Saturday was a costly one

The Ligue 1 leaders announced Tuesday that Brazil forward Neymar was diagnosed with an ankle sprain and ligament damage. No timetable was offered for recovery, but the team says he is set to undergo further testing early next week.

The 31-year-old Neymar scored in the 4-3 win, but was stretchered off early in the second half when he landed awkwardly under pressure from Benjamin André. The former Barcelona man was visibly upset as he was taken off the pitch. It was an injury to the same ankle that caused him to miss a pair of Brazil's games at the 2022 World Cup last fall in Qatar.

A native of the Sao Paulo area, Neymar is in his sixth season in the French capital following a 2017 move from Barca. In 20 league matches this season, Neymar has 13 goals, two back of Lille's Canada forward Jonathan David and Reims' England under-21 forward Folarin Balogun, who is on loan from Arsenal, for the league lead.

Through 24 games, PSG sits on 57 points, five clear of second-place Marseille, who they host in a key clash on Sunday. On March 8, PSG will visit Bayern Munich, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.