NFC Championship - 49ers vs. Eagles: How to watch and stream NFL playoffs

Championship Sunday underway with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles battling it out for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Watch and stream data enhanced feeds LIVE on TSN+ beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/Noon PT.

The 49ers are coming off a narrow 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 214 yards but the 49ers offence was led by kicker Robbie Gould's four field goals and Christian McCaffrey's two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Purdy and the 49ers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles who are the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

With a victory, Purdy can become the first rookie quarterback to reach a Super Bowl and the first to win three playoff games.

The Eagles are coming off a resounding 38-7 victory over their NFC East rival New York Giants.

MVP candidate Jalen Hurts threw for 154 yards with two touchdown while running back Kenneth Gainwell ran for 112 yards with a touchdown.

This is the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

The Eagles won the NFC East with 14-3 record while the 49ers won the NFC West with a 13-4 record.

How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles

You can watch 49ers vs. Eagles and every NFL playoff game this weekend with data enhanced feeds on TSN+ and on CTV.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29

Main Coverage: 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT

Where to watch: CTV, Data enhanced feeds on TSN+