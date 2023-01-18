The NFC has a new beast.

For the first time in NFL history a division has sent three teams to the Divisional Round with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants representing the NFC East this weekend.

You can watch all four games this weekend with the Data Enhanced feeds LIVE on TSN+.

It is no small feat for any division, let alone one that had been dubbed ‘NFC Least’ in recent years due to a lack of competitiveness amongst the trio, alongside the Washington Commanders, who had a respectful 8-8-1 campaign and narrowly missed the playoffs.

Such accomplishment was a product of recent change. All three teams have a first- or second-year head coach at the helm, with sophomores Nick Sirianni of the Eagles and the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy joined by Giants freshman Brian Daboll still early in their tenures.

It wasn’t that long ago that Philadelphia sent packing a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson – who has also steered his Jacksonville Jaguars into the Divisional round this season – and Dallas did the same with long-time lead-man Jason Garrett.

It was only last year that New York replaced Joe Judge after going five seasons without a playoff berth amongst several head coaching changes.

Whereas recent turnover in the coaching staff binds these teams together, stability at the quarterback position is the other common denominator. Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones have all been starters for multiple years, but walked different paths to reach the same place.

Hurts was an MVP candidate all season and threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions, while also adding 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground despite missing two games.

Prescott had ups and downs – missing five games with a fractured right thumb – and tallied 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, with another 182 yards and a score as a runner.

Finally, Jones added 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions through the air while adding 708 yards and seven touchdowns as a surprisingly effective rushing threat.

While it is fair to say that Philadelphia has the edge at the quarterback position, all three players seem to be hitting a groove at the right time, making for unpredictable and exciting playoff matchups.

Defensively, Sirianni’s team again seems to have the upper hand, finishing second in the league during the regular season in yards per game allowed, with Dan Quinn’s Cowboys defence finishing 12th and Don “Wink” Martindale’s Giants finishing 25th.

Philadelphia and Dallas are ahead of New York when it comes to talent and rebuild stage, as Daboll took over a roster that finished last in the NFC East in 2021 with a 4-13 record. The team played to its strengths with a hard-nosed style on offence and a bend-don’t-break defence that was just enough to end the postseason drought.

The Eagles meanwhile built on a 9-8 season that netted them a surprising playoff bid in 2021 to become one of the strongest units in the NFL in 2022, finishing 14-3 and securing the first seed in the NFC.

The Cowboys finished with the exact same 12-5 record from a year ago, only this time they were overshadowed by a divisional rival that was firing on all cylinders.

Despite taking different paths to get here, none of it will matter when Saquon Barkley and the Giants face A.J. Brown and the Eagles on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m PT (CTV).

Neither will it impact the matchup between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. (CTV)