Stephen A. says success for Gruden is winning a Super Bowl

LONDON — The Oakland Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks in the first NFL game at the new London stadium of English Premier League club Tottenham.

The game will be played in week six of the season on Oct. 14.

Tottenham, the Premier League runner-up last season, is building a new 60,000-plus capacity venue on the site of the White Hart Lane stadium that was recently demolished.

There will be three consecutive weeks of matches in London. The other two will take place at Wembley Stadium, English soccer's national stadium, on Oct. 21 or 28.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tennessee Titans will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since regular-season games were first played in London in 2007, 21 have been played in the British capital featuring 26 different teams.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL