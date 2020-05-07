NFL Betting: A look at 10 of the most highly anticipated games on the 2020 regular-season schedule

A closer look at Week 1 of the NFL season

The National Football League released its 101st regular-season schedule on Thursday night.

While contingency plans have been discussed should there be a sharp increase in COVID-19 numbers between now and then, the league has a full 17-game schedule in place that will begin with the season opener on Sept. 10 and will culminate with the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

If we’re being honest, there isn’t one game on the entire slate I wouldn’t watch from start to finish if it was on right now.

The lack of live sports events over the past couple of months makes the prospect of a full regular-season schedule that much more appealing for football fans.

Here is a look at 10 of the most highly anticipated matchups on paper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, Sept. 13 – 4:25 pm ET

No team earned a bigger off-season adjustment to its Super Bowl odds than Tampa Bay and for good reason.

From a +5800 long shot back in February to +1000 right now, the Buccaneers are currently listed at the same odds to win Super Bowl LV as the division rival Saints.

New Orleans is still the slight favourite to win the division at -105 – Tampa Bay is at +130 to be crowned NFC South champions.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady rank 1-2 on the NFL’s all-time leading passing yards and passing touchdowns lists.

What a treat it will be to see them clash in Week 1.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see Brees and Brady go head-to-head twice this season in the battle for NFC South supremacy.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Nov. 8 – 8:20 pm ET

The Week 1 showdown between the Saints and Buccaneers will set the stage for the season.

The Week 9 rematch on Sunday Night Football should be just as electric.

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Sept. 28 – 8:15 pm ET

Last year, Baltimore went 14-2 en route to clinching the AFC’s top seed.

This year, the new playoff format will place an even greater emphasis on locking up that No. 1 spot.

For as unstoppable as the Ravens looked at times in 2019, the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs were one of only two teams to beat them in the regular season – a 33-28 victory in Week 3.

Will Lamar Jackson take advantage of home field in the rematch?

Or will Patrick Mahomes improve to 3-0 all-time versus Jackson in a clash of the last two league MVPs?

Right now, Kansas City and Baltimore are 1-2 in the Super Bowl LV futures department at +600 and +650 respectively.

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Oct. 18 – 4:25 pm ET

The Packers are still the team to beat at +150 to win the NFC North.

However, there was so much action on the under 9.5 for their season win total that a number of sports books made the adjustment down to 9 while one book has at least temporarily taken the prop off the board altogether.

In addition to a first-place schedule that includes the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay will have to play road games against both the Saints and the Buccaneers from the NFC South.

Brady and Rodgers rank first and third in wins among active quarterbacks since 2008.

After splitting their first two meetings, could the winner of this game clinch the all-time head-to-head series?

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, Nov. 15 – 1:25 pm ET

Last season’s memorable 48-46 shootout win for the 49ers was decided by a last-second field goal from Robbie Gould.

This season, the 49ers and Saints are the only NFC teams with double-digit futures win totals – each at 10.5.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Sept. 13 – 1:05 pm ET

First-overall pick Joe Burrow is the obvious betting favourite to win AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +250.

He’ll make his highly anticipated debut at home versus the Chargers.

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots

Sunday, Oct. 25 – 4:25 pm ET

In 2014, the Patriots drafted Eastern Illinois’ Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round with the intention of eventually making him their franchise quarterback.

Six years later, Garoppolo will return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team for the first time.

New England averaged 12.3 wins with six consecutive division titles, four Super Bowl appearances and three championship rings since the 2014 draft, so maybe they deserve the benefit of the doubt for sticking with Brady for as long as they did.

However, that certainly doesn’t make the prospect of Garoppolo’s return any less appealing – especially with the Patriots seemingly committed to giving 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham every opportunity to replace the GOAT.

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

Sunday, Dec. 20 – 1:00 pm ET

Is there an NFL wide receiver in a more unique position than Odell Beckham Jr. right now?

His 44 receiving touchdowns with the Giants are the fourth-most in team history – a feat he accomplished in just five seasons.

However, his first season with the Browns was a major disappointment for both player and team, which contributed to another coaching change in Cleveland.

Beckham recorded 74 catches for 1,035 yards and just four touchdowns – the lowest total of any season in which he’s played at least five games.

The Browns need more from him in 2020.

Right now, their season win total is at over 8.5 -125, but they’re listed at -150 to miss the playoffs.

In order to have any shot at contending for the postseason, OBJ and company will need to capitalize on matchups like this one in his highly anticipated return to New York.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Nov. 29 – 4:25 pm ET

As if a pair of matchups between Brady and Brees along with a showdown between Brady and Rodgers weren’t enough.

We’ll also get Brady versus Mahomes when the Chiefs invade Raymond James Stadium in Week 12.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins

Sunday, Dec. 27 – 1:00 pm ET

What are the odds this Week 16 matchup of Ron Rivera’s current team against his former team determines which franchise gets the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Right now, Carolina, Washington and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the betting co-favourites to finish with the fewest wins in the NFL this season.

The Rivera Bowl could end up being a lot more interesting than most people even realize right now.