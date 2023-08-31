The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t played a Week 1 game at home since 2014.

That was eight years ago.

As Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season approaches, I can’t help but think the stars have aligned for Pittsburgh to start the year with a win.

The Steelers will host the San Francisco 49ers to open the season, a stronger test than most teams. But Week 1 might be the right spot to clip this 49ers team.

When it comes to betting the NFL, I like a good middle ground between stats and gut/feel.

Sometimes it all feels like hocus-pocus and mumbo-jumbo, but it works. This sport is weird and sometimes you just have to throw logic out the window.

But we’re not throwing any logic away today. This is a rare play where the dumb initial thoughts in my head aren’t the worst:

“Mike Tomlin as a home underdog… feels like a good play.

Why does it feel like the 49ers stumble out of the gate early?”

Much to my delight, the numbers back up both of these hunches. We’ll get to those in a minute. But let’s talk about the two teams.

This year, like many recent years in San Francisco, is Super Bowl or bust. The team and its fans won’t be happy with anything less, and expectations should be high.

The 49ers have made the NFC Championship game in three of the past four season and were one play away from winning a Super Bowl in 2019.

The roster is loaded with star power on both sides of the ball, and they are rightly one of the favourites in an NFC.

But starting quarterback Brock Purdy remains a question mark this early in the year, defensive end Nick Bosa is in a contract standoff and might not play, and the team has a new voice at defensive coordinator.

The recent departure of Trey Lance is yet another disaster in the team’s search for a long-term quarterback. And the idea of Sam Darnold as the No. 2 is an intriguing one and could add some pressure to Purdy as he returns from injury.

I could see Darnold working in this system. More on this another time, maybe.

Meanwhile, the Steelers enter year two of the Kenny Pickett experience after almost sneaking into the playoffs last year with six wins in their final seven games.

T.J. Watt will also suit up for the Steelers in Week 1. Pittsburgh was 8-2 when its defensive star played last year and 1-6 without him.

Watt has helped lead Pittsburgh to 59 wins in 87 career games, but the team is 1-10 when he’s not on the field.

Watt being in and Bosa potentially being out could swing what should be a tight game.

Now let’s circle back to those two trends I mentioned earlier

Mike Tomlin as a home underdog + Fading the 49ers early in the season = Advantage Steelers

Fade Tomlin as a home underdog all you want, it’s not going to be profitable.

Since taking over the team in 2007, Tomlin has led the Steelers to a league-best 15-4-3 record against the spread as an underdog at home.

The Steelers are also 8-2-1 as home dogs since 2017, when they drafted T.J. Watt.

On the 49ers’ side, while Kyle Shanahan has turned this team back into a perennial contender, he’s struggled to start the season with a win.

Shanahan has spent six seasons as the 49ers head coach. The team has won double-digit games in three of the past four years, and has been the No. 1 seed in the NFC twice (2019 and 2022).

But the 49ers have won just two of the six Week 1 games they’ve played under him, despite only one of those teams (Carolina in 2017) making the playoffs that same season.

So, with Tomlin’s ability to coach up his team as a home underdog, added with some early-season questions for the 49ers and a nine-year wait for this game in Pittsburgh, I think we have a perfect storm for one of our first upsets of the year.