TSN.ca tracks all the injury news and reports ahead of Week 14's Sunday slate of action.

Titans RB Henry will not play vs. Saints

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry, who was downgraded to questionable on Saturday due to a hamstring injury, will not play against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.

Report: Lions' Johnson expected back vs. Browns

Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson is expected to get his full share of carries against the Denver Broncos today, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added Johnson may not come out as the starter, but he should get a full workload alongside Bo Scarbrough.

Report: Chark expected to play for Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Atlanta Falcons today, per Rapoport.

Report: Cardinals' Kirk to play against Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to go against the Seattle Seahawks, per Rapoport.

Report: Agholor not expected to play against Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury, will not play against the Dallas Cowboys, per Schefter.