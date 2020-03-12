Examining the impact of the coronavirus from a medical perspective

The National Football League announced Thursday that they have canceled their annual league meeting.

Here is the full statement from the league:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell notified the clubs today that after careful consideration and consultation with medical experts, the NFL's annual meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 has been canceled.

There will be full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the annual meeting, at the spring meeting scheduled for May 19-20. Most of the first day will be dedicated to football-related issues. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting.

This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations.

We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant.