NFL Combine: Willis emerges as betting favourite to be first QB taken

The 2022 NFL Draft isn’t until April 28.

However, with the NFL combine taking place this week, there’s plenty of buzz surrounding the top prospects that have descended upon Indianapolis to showcase their skills.

While the selection of betting options available for next month’s draft are still relatively limited, we did see some notable movement at the top of the board in one particular category.

Liberty’s Malik Willis is now the betting favourite to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Malik Willis can do it all pic.twitter.com/RVhANmIaXn — PFF (@PFF) February 25, 2022

Willis, who entered the week as the second choice to be the first QB taken at +150, emerged as the favourite at +110 after the quarterbacks worked out in front of scouts on Thursday.

As of this evening, Willis is now -170 to be the first QB off the board.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett entered the week as a +120 favourite to be the first quarterback selected in the draft, but he is now the second choice at +200.

The more tape I watch on Kenny Pickett the more he reminds me of Tony Romo#NFLCombine — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 4, 2022

While anybody that watched Thursday’s coverage from the combine has likely heard about Pickett’s historically small hand size by this point – he measured at 8.5 inches – Willis’ arm strength and mobility likely also contributed to the shift we saw in the betting odds over the past 72 hours.

While Willis and Pickett swapped positions at the top of the board, they also both created a little more separation from the rest of the pack, at least in terms of the futures market.

North Carolina’s Sam Howell, who entered the week at +650 to be the first quarterback selected in the draft, remains the third choice on the board but is now +1100 to be the top selection at his position.

The Eagles made Sam Howell show his hoop skills 😅 pic.twitter.com/C2PIDPVU5w — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 2, 2022

That’s the same price as Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, who entered the week as the fourth choice at +1000.

Draft eligible QBs with the highest % of accurate passes last season🎯



1️⃣ Brock Purdy: 71.0%

2️⃣ Matt Corral: 65.8%

3️⃣ Kenny Pickett: 65.5%

4️⃣ Desmond Ridder: 63.6% pic.twitter.com/NPxAoEJS8T — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 3, 2022

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder remains the fifth choice to be the first QB selected at +3000.

While Lewis is now the favourite to be the first quarterback drafted in his class, he remains a long shot to be the first overall pick at +4000.

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal remains the favourite to be the No. 1 pick in the draft at -110, followed by Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at +320 and NC State tackle Ikem Ekwonu at +350.

Evan Neal is ready for the big stage 😤 pic.twitter.com/cwGO8VoQC6 — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2022

There is a steep drop off after that, with Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux as the fourth choice to be the first overall pick at +1200, followed by Willis.

Pickett is +500 to go No. 1 overall.

Howell and Corral are both 100-to-1 to go first overall.

Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis have slowly started to separate themselves as the top two QBs most likely to be selected in the upcoming draft..@FarhanLaljiTSN & @McShay13 on who has the edge and which could be more prepared for the NFL - https://t.co/4rPZSWf5a5 pic.twitter.com/iQkuZYJPSL — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) March 5, 2022

While we should see more movement in the draft futures market in the coming weeks, there are two key takeaways from what we have seen this week.

First, Willis has emerged as the favourite to be the first quarterback off the board.

Second, at this point it would be a major surprise if a QB was selected first overall.