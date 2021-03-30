1h ago
Goodell: 'We expect to have full stadiums' in 2021
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday the league expects to have full stadiums for the 2021 season. "We want to see every one of our fans back," Goodell said Tuesday. "We expect to have full stadiums in the coming season."
TSN.ca Staff
How the NFL's 17-game schedule came to be
VIDEO SIGN OUT
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday the league expects to have full stadiums for the 2021 season.
"We want to see every one of our fans back," Goodell said Tuesday. "We expect to have full stadiums in the coming season."
More details to come.