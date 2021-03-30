Goodell: 'We expect to have full stadiums' in 2021

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday the league expects to have full stadiums for the 2021 season.

Roger Goodell said the plan is to welcome back fans in 2021. "We want to see every one of our fans back," Goodell said. "We expect to have full stadiums in the coming season." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2021

