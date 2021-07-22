The National Football League announced in a memo to teams on Thursday that outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeits should the game be unable to be rescheduled over the 18 weeks of the season.

The memo, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, also indicates financial liability and potential discipline for the team responsible for any cancelled games because of unvaccinated players and staff.

Players on teams that forfeit, as well as their opponents, will not be paid for those games.

Last week, the NFL Network reported that 13 teams were above the 85 per-cent vaccinated threshold, while two remained under a 50 per-cent vaccinated rate.

An estimated 73.8 per cent of players have had at least one shot, but some - like outspoken Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley - remain as holdouts.

Most NFL training camps are set to open on Tuesday. 