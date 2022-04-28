The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick No. 1 for a second-consecutive year as NFL Draft day has finally arrived. Keep up with all the news and rumours ahead of the first pick with TSN.ca's NFL Draft Blog. Watch NFL Live at the NFL Draft at 3pm ET/Noon PT LIVE on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN Direct and the first round of the NFL Draft LIVE at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT LIVE on TSN3, and TSN Direct.

Jameson Williams stock rising

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams' stock continues to rise ahead of Thursday nights' draft. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes he will be selected in the early-to-middle part of the first round and that team's may move up in order to draft the speedy receiver.

"I think his range is from the seventh pick to the 15th pick," said Breer in his draft day notes. "I’ve heard him connected to the Giants (7), Jets (10), Vikings (12) and Eagles (15) specifically, and there certainly could be others in the mix to position themselves to take him. And he could be the guy some team winds up making a move up for."

4.28 What I'm Hearing!



Some last minute things ...



✍️ Trading up for what? The top tiers at CB, WR, Edge.

✍️ Teams that might actually go up.

✍️ Hutch vs. Walker (And why Thibodeaux won't go 1).

✍️ Owner involvement in the Top 4?

✍️ Jamo teams.

✍️ MORE!https://t.co/RKdfKWslBX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2022

Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained in the National Championship game against Georgia. Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior year with Alabama.

Eagles, Ravens looking to move up?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens are two teams that could be looking to move up in tonight's draft.

The Eagles in particular could reportedly be looking to move up if edge rusher Kavon Thibodeaux slips to the 8th or 9th pick. Philadelphia may also want to move up for a cornerback.

From NFL Draft Kickoff with @TomPelissero: A look at the teams making the most noise about trading up (#Eagles, #Ravens, among others), what they might move up for... and then, will a RB go in the first round? pic.twitter.com/d9QC2AlZ5p — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2022

Jets still looking into 49ers WR Samuel

The New York Jets are still looking to make a splash early in the draft, as ESPN's Rich Cimini reports that the team is still looking at acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. Cimini adds that it's possible both teams are waiting to see what players are available at the Jets' No. 10 overall pipck, before pulling the trigger on a deal.

What I’m hearing: Deebo Samuel/Jets ain’t dead yet. This sets up the possibility of the ultimate draft-night drama. Quite possible both teams waiting to see what’s available at 10 before pulling trigger. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 28, 2022

Samuel, 26, requested a trade out of San Francisco last week. He recorded 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games last season. His 18.2 yards per reception led the NFL. Samuel added another 365 yards and eight TDs on the ground. He was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Texans exploring trade for second top-10 pick

The Houston Texans have the 3rd overall pick and are exploring trade options for a second top-10 pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans would move the No. 13 overall pick (acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade) in order to move up.

Houston picks No. 3, but Texans also have been exploring a trade back up for a second top-10 pick, per league sources. If the right player is there, the Texans are trying to position themselves to move their second first-round pick at No. 13 to go get him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

Jaguars seemingly undecided on who to take first overall

According to NFL on Fox broadcaster Sara Walsh, the Jaguars are still undecided on who to take with the No. 1 overall pick. Walsh, who spoke to head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday afternoon, was told that the franchise had yet to make a decision on who would be taken first overall.

According to Walsh, no player camp has been tipped off that they would be selected No. 1 and of Thursday morning.

Good morning….Still camping out in Jacksonville, still awaiting word on the #1 pick. We set the scene on @gmfb this am. pic.twitter.com/cprmzAzSXS — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) April 28, 2022

There is also the possibility that the Jaguars trade out of the No. 1 slot, as Baalke said at his press conference earlier this week that the team was open to moving down. However, no teams have called about moving up.

"We let people know we were open to discussions. You always are. You never say never," Baalke said. "Maybe last year when you're sitting with the first pick and the quarterback's there that you're going to take, that's not negotiable, but most of the time, that is negotiable so we're willing to listen. But to answer your question, no, nobody's called directly."

Who will the Jaguars take at No. 1?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will select No. 1 overall for the second-straight year. With 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, the Jaguars are heavily rumoured to be selecting either Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.

If the Jags don't select a QB with the first pick, it will be the fifth time in the past 16 drafts that a quarterback does not go first overall. Myles Garrett to the Browns in 2017, Jadaveon Clowney to the Texans in 2014, Eric Fisher to the Chiefs in 2013, and Jake Long to the Dolphins in 2008 are the other four.

This will be the fifth time in the past 16 drafts that a QB doesn’t go No. 1 overall. The others: Myles Garrett to the Browns in 2017, Jadeveon Clowney to the Texans in 2014, Eric Fisher to the Chiefs in 2013 and Jake Long to the Dolphins in 2008. Now a non-QB to the Jags at 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

Chiefs moving up?

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, there has been lots of speculation that the Kansas City Chiefs have been making calls in an attempt to move up in the first round. Breer believes the Chiefs could be looking for a wide receiver, pass rusher, or a cornerback.

The Chiefs currently have two first round picks, their own at No. 30 and No. 29, which was acquired from the Miami Dolphins as part of the Tyreek Hill trade.

4.27 What I'm Hearing!



Less than 24 hours left ...



✍️ How teams see the first round.

✍️ Teams looking to move up ... for CBs?

✍️ WRs tied to the @Chiefs and @Giants.

✍️ @Seahawks set to break a trend?

✍️ Jordan Davis' potential range ... 14-16?

✍️ MORE!https://t.co/RHTaJLg9pg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2022

Breer mentions that the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and New Orleans Saints, who have picks 14, 15, and 16, respectively, are potential suitors for Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Draft Notes

Heading into tonight's draft, the Jaguars and Chiefs each have 12 picks, the most in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins have the least with just four picks.

The New York Jets will be busy in the first two round, as they own the No. 4, 10, 35, and 38 picks.

Neither the Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have a pick in the top 100. Miami doesn't pick until No. 102, while the defending Super Bowl champion Rams don't pick until No. 104.