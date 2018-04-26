Must See: Browns take QB Mayfield with first overall pick in 2018 NFL Draft

A thumbnail look at the players selected in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night (x-denotes early entry).

1. Cleveland (0-16)

Baker Mayfield, 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Oklahoma

Strengths: Accuracy, competiveness, and command of the offence. Gets the ball out quickly and decisively.

Weaknesses: Undersized. Elusiveness and mobility that was a plus in college might not translate to the NFL.

Fact: The former walk-on is the eighth player to win the Heisman Trophy and then be picked No. 1 in the proceeding draft. First since Cam Newton in 2012.

2. N.Y. Giants (3-13)

x-Saquon Barkley, 6-0, 233, Penn State

Strengths: Quick feet, sharp cuts, top-end speed, powerful lower body, solid pass catcher, willing blocker and, by all accounts, excellent work ethic.

Weaknesses: The one knock: He needs to use that power to run through more tacklers and push piles forward.

Fact: The first Penn State player to reach 3,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving, and the 10th Nittany Lions running back to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

3. N.Y. Jets (5-11; from Indianapolis, 4-12)

x-Sam Darnold, 6-3, 220, USC

Strengths: Excellent arm, good size and can make accurate throws — or the occasional positive run — when the pocket breaks down. Works his progressions.

Weaknesses: Ball security. Ball security. Ball security.

Fact: Darnold is the fifth USC quarterback to be drafted in the first round since 1970, and the second to go in the top five to the Jets. New York took Mark Sanchez No. 5 in 2009.

4. Cleveland (0-16; from Houston, 4-12)

x-Denzel Ward, 5-10, 196, Ohio State

Strengths: Blazing speed, physical for his size, and gets his hands on a lot of passes.

Weaknesses: Any issues stem from size and strength, neither of which is optimal but have hardly held him back.

Fact: Sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl game against USC, a decision he made late into game preparation. Ward is the fourth Ohio State player taken in the top 10 of the draft in the last three seasons.

5. Denver (5-11)

Bradley Chubb, 6-4, 269, North Carolina State

Strengths: Rushes with a good combination of power and speed, and varied moves. Holds his ground well against the run.

Weaknesses: Not quite the elite athleticism of a player such as Myles Garrett, which could limit his upside.

Fact: Wore No. 9 at N.C. State the last two seasons for former Wolfpack defensive end and No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams.

6. Indianapolis (4-12; from N.Y. Jets, 5-11)

Quenton Nelson, 6-5, 329, Notre Dame

Strengths: Maybe the most likely to succeed of any player in this draft class. Powerful, tenacious and sound.

Weaknesses: Not much to complain about. Could do better at getting off the line and getting to second level.

Fact: Nelson is the second Notre Dame offensive lineman taken in the top six in the past three seasons. Baltimore took tackle Ronnie Stanley at No. 6 in 2016.

7. Buffalo (9-7; from Tampa Bay 5-11)

Josh Allen, 6-5, 233, Wyoming

Strengths: Arm strength, athleticism, size. It's all ideal.

Weaknesses: Accuracy and ability to change speed on his throws while still being on target.

Fact: Had no major college scholarship offers coming out of high school. Coached in college by the same head coach (Craig Bohl) and offensive co-ordinator (Brent Vigen) that Carson Wentz had at North Dakota State.

8. Chicago (5-11)

x-Roquan Smith, 6-1, 236, Georgia

Strengths: Excellent recognition, sideline-to-sideline range and athleticism, with coverage skills to keep him on the field on passing downs.

Weaknesses: A bit undersized and can get engulfed by big blockers — if they can get to him.

Fact: Won the Butkus Award as best linebacker in college football in 2017.

9. San Francisco (6-10)

Mike McGlinchey, 6-8, 312, Notre Dame

Strengths: Good athlete, solid technique and team leader.

Weaknesses: Could use more bulk and might be better suited for right tackle.

Fact: Four-year starter and team captain. Teamed with Quenton Nelson to form the best left side of an offensive line in college football last season.

10. Arizona (8-8; from Oakland, 6-10)

x-Josh Rosen, 6-4, 226, UCLA

Strengths: Polished passer with excellent mechanics and nice touch.

Weaknesses: Durability issues in college. Will force plays unnecessarily.

Fact: Was an elite youth tennis player. Is the fourth UCLA quarterback to be taken in the first round and first since Cade McNown in 1999.

11. Miami (6-10)

x-Minkah Fitzpatrick, 6-1, 201, Alabama

Strengths: Versatility, intelligence, instincts, leadership and smooth athleticism.

Weaknesses: The nits to pick: He is not an explosive hitter and maybe he could use a few extra pounds.

Fact: Returned four interceptions for touchdowns in his first two seasons at Alabama. The Crimson Tide has had a first-round pick in 10 straight seasons, second longest streak to Miami's 14 from 1994-2008.

12. Tampa Bay (5-11; from Buffalo via Cincinnati, 7-9)

x-Vita Vea, 6-4, 347, Washington

Strengths: Athleticism and quickness for his size outstanding.

Weaknesses: Production and playmaking inconsistent.

Fact: Played some wildcat quarterback as a 270-pound high schooler in San Jose, California.

13. Washington (7-9)

x-Da'Ron Payne, 6-2, 311, Alabama

Strengths: Massive and powerful with quick hands. Run stuffer.

Weaknesses: His pass rush is almost all power.

Fact: Caught a touchdown pass against Clemson in a College Football Playoff victory last year.

14. New Orleans (11-5; from Green Bay 7-9)

Marcus Davenport, 6-6, 264, UTSA

Strengths: Long, fast and explosive athlete with maybe even more upside than Chubb.

Weaknesses: Instincts and reaction are a work in progress, limiting his speed and quickness.

Fact: Former high school sprinter who gained 30 pounds during his college career.

15. Oakland (6-10; from Arizona 8-8)

x-Kolton Miller, 6-9, 310, UCLA

Strengths: Length, quickness and effort.

Weaknesses: Pass protection technique needs work.

Fact: Only played one season at left tackle in college and started only 23 games in three seasons because of injuries.

16. Buffalo (9-7 from Baltimore 9-7)

x-Tremaine Edmunds, 6-5, 253, Virginia Tech

Strengths: Tremendous size and speed combination. Solid tackler.

Weaknesses: Needs some work on shedding blocks and his pass rush is more potential than well-developed skill.

Fact: Father was NFL tight end Ferrell Edmunds and two of his brothers also played for Virginia Tech.

___