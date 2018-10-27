The NFL Fantasy season is at the halfway point as the playoff push heats up. Check out TSN.ca's Week 8 roster watch as we run down the top ranked players in each offensive position and what to keep in mind when setting your lineup.

Quarterbacks

Roster Watch

Fantasy owners who started Deshaun Watson this week are on cloud nine and probably on their way to a Week 8 victory as the banged up Houston Texans pivot broke out of his slump with a 31 point fantasy performance (239 yards, five touchdowns) against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Going into the weekend, all regular fantasy starters should be good to go as there are no major injuries at the quarterback position to keep in mind.

Top five ranked QBs for Week 8 (via TSN Fantasy Football)

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) vs. Broncos - 22.2

Mahomes is coming off an excellent Week 7 performance against the Bengals and has another favourable matchup at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend against the Broncos. However, Denver is one of just two teams that have kept Mahomes in check (somewhat) this season as they allowed just a single touchdown pass in Week 8 at Mile High.

Kirk Cousins (Vikings) vs. Saints - 21.3

Cousins hasn’t scored over 20 fantasy points since Week 4, but is projected to accomplish the feat against the Saints in a NFC South clash on Sunday Night Football. New Orleans are allowing the second most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season at 25.3 per game.

Andrew Luck (Colts) vs. Raiders - 20.9

Where to rank Andrew Luck heading in to Week 8 Field Yates, Matthew Berry and Stephania Bell discuss their rankings for Andrew Luck ahead of his matchup with the Raiders.

Like Watson, Luck could be a key to a Week 8 victory as he's slated to have a breakout day against Oakland's below average defence. The Stanford product has been very consistent the past three weeks in fantasy (22.6, 22.7, 22.7) and could see that number rise on Sunday.

Jameis Winston (Buccaneers) vs. Bengals - 19.6

Winston an elite pick vs. Bengals Matthew Berry thinks Jameis Winston has a great matchup that could see him flourish against the Bengals.

Over the past two contests, Winston has combined for an impressive 760 yards passing, four touchdowns, but also five turnovers. If the 24-year-old can limit the picks, Winston could have a field day in store against a Bengals squad that is allowing 429.4 passing yards per game.

Aaron Rodgers (Packers) vs. Rams - 19.5

Rodgers faces a Rams defence that is allowing an average of 14.6 fantasy points to QBs this season, the fifth best in the NFL.

Consider This

Cam Newton (Panthers) vs. Ravens -17.7

Head coach Ron Rivera said "there is no doubt" the Carolina pivot will play this weekend despite being questionable with a shoulder injury. Newton is coming off an impressive 25.7 point fantasy performance in a comeback win over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles last week, but is facing a defence that allows just 13.3 fantasy points to quarterbacks this season in the Ravens. It might be wise to sit Newton this week.

Running Backs

Roster Watch

LeSean McCoy is questionable for Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots as he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. Who knows when, or if, McCoy is cleared to play, so putting the Buffalo Bills running back on your bench might be the best move. Owners of Washington Redskins running backs Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) and Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder) should be aware that both are questionable for their game against the New York Giants.

Top five ranked RBs for Week 8 (via TSN Fantasy Football)

Todd Gurley (Rams) vs. Packers - 26

Nothing much to say here. Gurley is a superstar and the best fantasy player in all of football.

James Conner (Steelers) vs. Browns - 22.3

With Le'Veon Bell still missing in action, James Conner should continue to dominate on the ground for Pittsburgh. Over the last two weeks, he's accumulated 34.5 and 28.9 fantasy points respectively.

Saquon Barkley (Giants) vs. Redskins - 20.5

The rookie has yet to post a performance below 20 fantasy points this season, making him one of most consistent backs in the game.

Alvin Kamara (Saints) vs. Vikings - 19.9

After putting up 41.1 points against the Giants in Week 4, Kamara has totalled just 22.4 points over two games since. Owners of Kamara are hoping things change Sunday night.

Kareem Hunt (Chiefs) vs. Broncos - 19.7

Hunt is a complete threat - both as a back and a receiver - and has put up incredible numbers in three out of the past four weeks as part of the Chiefs' supreme offence.

Consider This

James White (Patriots) vs. Bills - 18.7

Sony Michel is doubtful with a knee injury meaning White will get most of the carries against the less than stellar Bills on Monday Night Football. If you have White on your squad, you best put him in your lineup.

Raheem Mostert (49ers) vs. Cardinals - 10.8

Regular starter Matt Breida is questionable with an ankle injury and if he can't go, consideration should be given to Mostert. The lowly Cardinals are allowing 148.3 rushing yards per game and 29.3 fantasy running back points per game this season. Both are the worst in the NFL.

Wide Receivers

Roster Watch

A numbers of receivers are questionable for this weekend's slate of games. Double check their status if you have these players.

Torrey Smith (Ravens) - questionable (knee)

Allen Robinson (Bears) - questionable (groin)

Amari Coopers (Cowboys) - questionable (concussion)

Randall Cobb (Packers) - questionable (hamstring)

Cooper Kupp (Rams) - doubtful (knee)

Josh Gordon (Patriots) - questionable (hamstring)

Top five ranked WRs for Week 8 (via TSN Fantasy Football)

Adam Thielen (Vikings) vs. Saints - 22.8

The Vikings receiver has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in seven straight games, one game from tying Calvin Johnson's record of eight set in 2012. The Saints are also allowing the most fantasy points to WRs at 32.3

Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants) vs. Redskins - 19.3

The 25-year-old will look to keep on rolling after a strong 28.2 fantasy point effort against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Antonio Brown (Steelers) vs. Browns - 18.8

Another chapter in the Steelers-Browns rivalry will be written on Sunday and expect Brown to be the centrepiece as the most talented player on the field.

A.J. Green (Bengals) vs. Buccaneers - 18.6

The Bucs are allowing 30.6 points per game to receivers this season, meaning Green should be primed for a big performance on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill (Chiefs) vs. Broncos - 18.5

If you are a member of the Chiefs' offence, you are in a great position to rack up the fantasy points. Hill is no exception.

Consider This

Jarvis Landry (Browns) vs. Steelers - 16

The 25-year-old will line up against a Steelers' defence that gives up the second most fantasy points to receivers at 30.6. Consider putting Landry in your lineup this weekend.

Tight Ends

Roster Watch

Keep an eye on these possible injuries for Week 8.

Rob Gronkowski (Patriots) - questionable (back/ankle)

Jimmy Graham (Packers) - questionable (knee)

David Njoku (Browns) - questionable (knee)

Greg Olson (Panthers) - questionable (foot)

Jack Doyle (Colts) - questionable (hip)

Top five TEs for Week 8 (via TSN Fantasy Football)

Travis Kelce (Chiefs) vs. Broncos - 17.1

Kelce in on the Chiefs' offence. Enough said.

Zach Ertz (Eagles) vs. Jaguars - 16.6

Ertz is projected to score the second most fantasy points among tight ends this weekend, but will face a Jacksonville Jaguars' defence that has allowed the second fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season at 4.3 per game. Ertz could go either way.

Rob Gronkowski (Patriots) vs. Bills - 12.7

Gronkowski missed last week's game against the Chicago Bears due to back and ankle injuries and will be a risky play in Week 8. The 29-year-old has participated in limited practice this week, but his status for Monday night is still very much up in the air as he could be a game-time decision. That's a tough way to live in the fantasy world due to the fear of him not being able to play at the last minute and losing all fantasy points at the tight end position.

George Kittle (49ers) vs. Cardinals - 12.6

Jimmy Garoppolo is long done for the season, but that hasn't stopped Kittle's production and his emergence as one of the best under-the-radar fantasy performers in the business. The second-year player has scored 13 or more fantasy points in four of the past five weeks. Arizona is far from a defensive juggernaut so expect Kittle to keep on rolling.

Eric Ebron (Colts) vs. Raiders - 11.8

Ebron led his team in targets last week in a blowout win over the Bills. Hopefully the 25-year-old can translate that into a few more actual catches in a clash with the Raiders. Luck is heating up which will only improve Ebron's chances at being a productive fantasy play.

Consider This

C.J. Uzomah (Bengals) vs. Buccaneers - 6.6

Tampa Bay allows the most fantasy points to tight ends at 13 per game. Bengals tight end Uzomah caught just two passes last week against the Chiefs, but one of them was a TD. The fourth-year player might work out well for owners in Week 8.