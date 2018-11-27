Week 13 of the NFL season marks the first time since Week 3 that no teams will be on a bye, so fantasy teams should have all their top point-producers available to start.

But with injuries and season-long disappointments being all too common at this time of year, owners should still be scouring the waiver wire looking for sleepers to fill out their lineups. The fantasy playoffs are just over the horizon, so these late season additions could make all the difference down the stretch.

Here are some waiver-wire options to consider that are owned in fewer than 60 per cent of TSN leagues.

Quarterbacks

Colt McCoy (Redskins): McCoy will make his second start for Washington in Philly on Monday night. The Redskins last game was on American Thanksgiving, so he’ll have extra time to prepare for an Eagles defence that’s been ravaged by injuries in the secondary. Washington’s strong offensive line should give McCoy the time needed to strike downfield, and their stable of weapons won’t easily be slowed by a depleted Philadelphia defence. McCoy is widely available and figures to improve on his 15.5 fantasy points from last week. Owned: 3.1 per cent

Running Backs

Theo Riddick (Lions): Kerryon Johnson, not Riddick, will be Detroit’s primary tailback against the Rams Sunday, but that’s okay. With Golden Tate traded to Philadelphia at the trade deadline, Riddick has seen his role in the passing game greatly expand. He caught six of seven targets for 60 yards against the Bears last Thursday, and he should get another bump in production against a Rams defence that tends to be a lot more charitable. His value in PPR leagues could make him a season-saving addition. Owned: 37.0 per cent

Carlos Hyde (Jaguars): Hyde is a waiver-wire addict’s dream come true this week. Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette has been suspended for this week’s matchup with the Colts due to unsportsmanlike conduct during last week’s loss to the Bills. This means that Hyde and backfield mate T.J. Yeldon will split carries in Fournette’s absence. Yeldon would be a good pickup as well, but since he’s owned in the majority of leagues already Hyde is the guy to target this week. Hyde could even see most of the goal-line carries thanks to his size. Owned: 38.8 per cent

Wide Receivers

Adam Humphries (Buccaneers): This Tampa Bay passing offence has been revitalized once again with the return of quarterback Jameis Winston, and Humphries has been a main beneficiary. He is now tied with Mike Evans for the team lead in receptions and has scored a touchdown in back-to-back weeks. Humphries seems to have more chemistry with Winston than Ryan Fitzpatrick, and he’ll be facing a Carolina defence that he burned for 28.9 fantasy points in Week 9. Owned: 28.2 per cent

Josh Doctson (Redskins): Doctson and fellow Washington receiver Trey Quinn are worthwhile gambles this week against a porous Eagles pass defence. It’s still too early to say who will emerge as quarterback Colt McCoy’s favourite target, but Doctson has been a more reliable performer than Quinn throughout the season and should provide more upside given his big-play potential. He had six receptions for 66 yards last week, and an improvement on those numbers this week would come as no surprise. Owned: 15.6 per cent

Tight Ends

Rhett Ellison (New York Giants): Head Coach Pat Shurmur has emphasized the Giants’ running game over the past few weeks, which has meant Ellison has seen more snaps than Evan Engram as the better blocker of the two. New York hasn’t been afraid to throw Ellison the ball out of play action either, as he caught four passes for 77 yards last week. With Engram questionable for this week against the Bears, Ellison could find himself as the unchallenged starter in a game where quarterback Eli Manning won’t have much time to throw downfield to his bigger name receivers. At a shallow position, Ellison could be worth a pick up and play this week. Owned: 0.3 per cent