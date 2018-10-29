Who should start at QB for the Bucs?

It was another fun weekend of fantasy football in the NFL with plenty of big names putting up even bigger numbers. And just like every week there were some disappointing performances from players you were probably counting on. Let's break it down with TSN.ca's Week 8 Fantasy Recap.

Top Performers

1 - James Conner (RB) - Pittsburgh Steelers

Stat Line: 24 rush, 146 yards, 2 TD/5 rec, 66 yards

Fantasy Points: 38.2

Le'Veon Bell who? Conner, the 23-year-old second-year player, has scored 28.9 fantasy points or more in three straight games.

2 - Todd Gurley (RB) - Los Angeles Rams

Stat Line: 25 rush, 114 yards/6 rec, 81 yards, 1 TD

Fantasy Points: 33.5

The best fantasy player in the game put up a 30-point plus day for a fourth straight week and the fifth time this season.

3 - Deshaun Watson (QB) - Houston Texans

Stat Line: 16/20, 239 yards, 5 TD/1 rush, 14 yards

Fantasy Points: 31

After back-to-back subpar performances, Watson broke out on Thursday Night Football with five touchdowns passes. It marked the first time since Week 4 that he scored 30 or fantasy points.

4 - Marvin Jones Jr. (WR) - Detroit Lions

Stat Line: 7 rec, 117 yards, 2 TD

Fantasy Points: 30.7

The 28-year-old had his best fantasy game of the season by a landslide as his previous best was 16.9 against the New England Patriots in Week 3.

5 - Sammy Watkins (WR) - Kansas City Chiefs

Stat Line: 8 rec, 107 yards, 2 TD

Fantasy Points: 30.7

If you forgot Watkins was part of the Chiefs elite offence you got a reminder this weekend as the former Buffalo Bill had his best game of the season.

6 - Mike Evans (WR) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stat Line: 6 rec, 179 yards, 1 TD

Fantasy Points: 29.9

Evans found his way after backup Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Jameis Winston behind centre in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown reception.

7 - Marlon Mack (RB) - Indianapolis Colts

Stat Line: 25 rush, 132 yards, 2 TD/2 rec, 17 yards

Fantasy Points: 28.9

Mack just might be the real deal. After surprising everyone with 31.9 fantasy points against Buffalo, the 22-year-old did much of the same on the road against the Oakland Raiders in Week 8.

8 - Joe Mixon (RB) - Cincinnati Bengals

Stat Line: 21 rush, 123 yards, 2 TD/3 rec, 15 yards

Fantasy Points: 28.8

The sophomore running back scored two first-half touchdowns, giving the Bengals a 21-0 lead over the Bucs.

9 - Tyler Boyd (WR) - Cincinnati Bengals

Stat Line: 9 rec, 138 yards, 1 TD

Fantasy Points: 28.6

Boyd had his best performance of the season with 138 yards receiving.

10 - Cam Newton (QB) - Carolina Panthers

Stat Line: 21/29, 219 yards, 2 TD, 10 rush, 52 yards, 1 TD

Fantasy Points: 28

Newton showed his versatility against the Baltimore Ravens as he scored touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

Biggest Letdowns

Jameis Winston (QB) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stat Line: 18/35, 276 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT/3 rush, 18 yards

Fantasy Points: 8.8

Some fantasy pundits thought Winston was going to be one of the players of the week against a Bengals defence that was allowing 429.4 passing yards per game. It didn't work out as the 24-year-old was benched for veteran pivot Ryan Fitzpatrick, who almost rallied the Bucs to an improbable victory.

Carlos Hyde (RB) - Jacksonville Jaguars

Stat Line: Six rush, 11 yards

Fantasy Points: 1.1

In his first game with the Jaguars, some thought Hyde could turn out to be a decent fantasy play. That was not the case as the former member of the Cleveland Browns received just six touches.

Doug Baldwin (WR) - Seattle Seahawks

Stat Line: 2 rec, 26 yards

Fantasy Lines: 4.6

Owners thought Baldwin, who missed the first three weeks with an injury, might have turned a corner after putting up 15.1 points against the Raiders in Week 6. However, Baldwin managed just two catches on a day quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns.