The 2020 National Football League season has arrived. It’s been a long seven months since the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, and we are about to go from zero to 100 in a hurry with no preseason action before Week 1. The lack of exhibition games means a lot less to work with for our 2020 forecasts. At The TSN Edge, we decided to take a closer look at the sports betting information available for all 32 teams in order to get a better idea of what those numbers indicate we can expect for this upcoming season. Here is the latest instalment of our division preview series, focusing on the NFC East.

DALLAS COWBOYS

NFC East Champion Odds: -110

Team Win Total: 10 Wins

Dak Prescott is looking to get paid. Look around the league and almost every other star quarterback has already cashed in with a massive contract. The Cowboys failed to meet expectations last year, finishing 8-8 and falling short of the playoffs. But Prescott posted monster numbers. His 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns were both career highs and had him amongst the league leaders. His current player prop passing yards total is listed at 4,350.5 passing yards. Considering his cast of weapons, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he exceeded that total.

Cowboys added more firepower this off-season by drafting CeeDee Lamb in the first round to join forces with receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. With Jason Garett out and Mike McCarthy in as head coach, Prescott could put up monster numbers again, but this time for a playoff-bound Cowboys team. The schedule will allow Dallas a chance to win the division and compete for a high seed in the conference; they enter 2020 as projected favourites in at least 11 games. One other thing to consider is Prescott for MVP. He enters 2020 at +1400 odds to win NFL MVP – the fourth choice on the board behind Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson. If Prescott could improve on his 2019 production for a Dallas team that wins the NFC East, he could force his way in to the MVP conversation.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

NFC East Champion Odds: +135

Team Win Total: 9.5 Wins

Zach Ertz was the only Eagles’ pass-catcher to start 15 games in 2019. Alshon Jeffery missed six games. Nelson Agholor missed five. DeSean Jackson played in just three. The passing game options were extremely limited, but Carson Wentz still managed to throw for 4,039 yards and 27 touchdowns. Wentz was able to post these numbers because he did something he’s only done once in his career: play in all 16 regular-season games. Looking forward to 2020, Wentz’ passing yards prop total is set at 3,925.5 passing yards. Wentz started all 16 games in his rookie season, throwing for 3,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was on his way to an MVP season in 2017, with 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns, before he tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. If he stays healthy, 4,000 yards is a number that is well attainable for a quarterback with his talent. Throughout his career, the 2016 second-overall pick has averaged 253 passing yards per game, which over a 16-game season would be just over 4,000 yards. It would be almost impossible for the Eagles to have worse luck with injuries this season than they did last year. The team bolstered their wideout core by spending a first-round pick on Jalen Reagor out of TCU. Take Reagor and add him to a group that includes Jackson, Jeffery and Ertz, and you suddenly have a solid core. In 2019, the Eagles were so depleted that Wentz was basically throwing passes to Mark Wahlberg as Vince Papale, and to my long-time friend Andrew at wide receiver last year – he once had both of his calves cramp up and couldn’t walk after a pickup football game in high school, but I digress. As long as this group stays healthy, Wentz’s individual numbers should improve, which should translate to Philadelphia’s chances to challenge for another division title improving as well.

NEW YORK GIANTS

NFC East Champion Odds: +100

Team Win Total: 6 Wins

With the sixth pick of the 2019 NFL draft, the New York Giants select… Daniel Jones? I’m sorry to bring it back up, but it was just such a jarring moment that it’s hard to forget. One of the things that didn’t make sense about the selection, other than the fact he’s Daniel Jones and had a 19-19 record at Duke, was his turnover rate in college. In 36 NCAA games, Jones threw 29 interceptions. Compare that to the No. 1 pick in that draft, Kyler Murray, who threw just 14 INTs in 29 games. Even Dwayne Haskins (more on him later), who turned the ball over a ton in his rookie NFL season, only tossed nine interceptions in 22 college games. One thing we know about young NFL passers is that they’re going to turn the ball over, and Jones was no exception in his rookie season. The 23-year-old played in just 13 games in 2019 but finished with the seventh-most interceptions. Jones enters the 2020 season as the co-favourite to lead the NFL in interceptions along with Sam Darnold. With Eli Manning out of the fold, this is now Jones’ offence for the entire season. It wouldn’t shock me at all to see his name at the top of the interceptions list at the end of the season.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

NFC East Champion Odds: +2200

Team Win Total: 5 Wins

Washington is going to be bad this season. They’re going to trail in a lot of games, meaning they should be throwing a ton. Similar to Jones, Haskins is going to turn the ball over a lot. If the Giants quarterback doesn’t lead the league in interceptions, it might be because someone in his own division outdoes him. In nine games last year, Haskins threw seven interceptions. His 3.4 per cent interception rate would’ve placed him tied with Rivers at No. 3 for highest in the NFL amongst qualified passers, behind Mayfield (3.9) and Jameis Winston’s 4.8 per cent. The only other players to have an interception rate of 3.0 or higher last year were Kyle Allen and Mason Rudolph. Entering the 2020 season, Haskins is +1900 to lead the league in interceptions. The fact that he doesn’t have shorter odds in that category could have something to do with the fact that he might not be able to hold on to the starting job from start to finish. Still, the Washington Football Team invested a first-round pick in Haskins in 2019,which means there is a good chance he’s going to get the opportunity to prove he deserves the starting job. The longer he plays, the more likely he has a shot at leading the NFL in interceptions this season.

*All sports betting information appears as listed by Bet MGM at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday September 9th, 2020.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.