NFL Forecast: A closer look at the NFC South

The 2020 National Football League season has arrived. It’s been a long seven months since the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, and we are about to go from zero to 100 in a hurry with no preseason action before Week 1. The lack of exhibition games means a lot less to work with for our 2020 forecasts. At The TSN Edge, we decided to take a closer look at the sports betting information available for all 32 teams in order to get a better idea of what those numbers indicate we can expect for this upcoming season. Here is the latest instalment of our division preview series, focusing on the NFC South.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

NFC South Champion Odds: -120

Team Win Total: 10.5 Wins

Michael Thomas is coming off one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history. Thomas broke Marvin Harrison’s all-time single-season receptions record with 149. He also finished last year with 1,725 receiving yards – seventh-most in a single season all-time. In any situation, we could usually expect some regression following any type of record production. What will he have in store for an encore? Right now, Thomas’ player prop totals for 2020 have been set at 122.5 receptions, 1375.5 receiving yards and 8.5 touchdowns. That’s 26.5 fewer receptions, 349.5 fewer yards and 0.5 fewer touchdowns than he posted last season. For historical context, Harrison hauled in 143 receptions for 1,722 yards in his record 2002 season. The following season, his production dropped to 94 receptions for 1,272 yards. However, it’s important to keep in mind that what Thomas did last year came on the heels of a pretty impressive run in 2018 – 125 receptions for 1,405 yards. With 274 catches and 3130 receiving yards over the last two years, Thomas’ production more closely mirrors what Cavin Johnson did from 2011-2012. Over that two-year span, Megatron produced a combined 218 receptions for 3645 yards. However, Johnson’s numbers did take a slight dip the following year in 2013, when he went for 84 catches and 1492 yards. Still impressive by any standard, but the point is that regression is inevitable, regardless of the player. The addition of Emmanuel Sanders could help take some of the pressure off of Thomas in 2020, as well as take away some of his targets. The Saints are one of the most complete teams in the NFL, which is reflected in the fact that they have the fourth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +1200. Just keep in mind that New Orleans path to a Super Bowl might not require another record-setting year from their top offensive playmaker.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

NFC South Champion Odds: +155

Team Win Total: 10 Wins

In case you forgot, Tom Brady’s last pass as a member of the New England Patriots was a pick-six in the Wild Card Round. That was fun, wasn’t’ it? I kid. Brady is back and he has a group around him that is gifted in more ways than I could list. He has an elite pass-catching group for the first time in a long time. The cast of running backs that have assembled around him in Tampa Bay aren’t too bad, either. The prop for Brady’s total passing yards has been set at 4200.5 – a number he has surpassed in three of the past six seasons. Brady attempted the fourth-most passes in the NFL last season (613), but ranked seventh among NFL quarterbacks with 4,057 passing yards. The biggest issue was a completion percentage that was the worst among all quarterbacks that finished in the top-13 in passing yards. Considering former Buccaneers’ quarterback Jameis Winston led the NFL with 626 pass attempts last season, Brady should be primed for another busy season at 43-years-old. I’m a Colts fan, so Brady has stuck it to me enough times for me to get that the guy just knows how to win. While adding to his list of division title wins will be a little more difficult this year in the NFC South, Brady should give Tampa Bay a legitimate shot at getting to double-digit wins, which is something he did with the New England Patriots in every season that he was healthy for since 2002. It might also be worth mentioning that Brady is +1600 to win NFL MVP – the fifth option on the board behind Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.

ATLANTA FALCONS

NFC South Champion Odds: +900

Team Win Total: 7.5 Wins

Welcome to Atlanta, Todd Gurley. Who would’ve guessed we’d be talking about Gurley in Atlanta just two seasons after he was went for 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018? Gurley was a stud running back with the Rams in St. Louis and continued that play as the team moved to L.A., but things took a turn towards the end of that 2018 season. The 26-year-old averaged averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry with Los Angeles last season. His time in L.A. ended abruptly after that, but that doesn’t mean his days of being a productive back are over. Gurley enters the 2020 season as the clear-cut No. 1 running back with an Atlanta side that did not bring back Devonta Freeman. In terms of prop bets for this season, Gurley’s numbers are set at for 750.5 regular season rushing yards and 7.5 rushing touchdowns. The veteran running back has scored double-digit touchdown totals in four of his five NFL seasons, and he should get plenty of opportunities to add to that total with the Falcons. If we assume that that Gurley inherits the 184 rushing attempts that Freeman had last year and maintains his career average of 4.3 yards per attempt, then we can assume he will reach at least 791.2 rushing yards this season. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if a healthy Gurley exceeds that total in Atlanta this season.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

NFC South Champion Odds: +2000

Team Win Total: 5.5 Wins

I like Teddy Bridgewater. I bet on him a lot with the Saints last year and he rewarded my faith in him by delivering some incredible results. I’d love to bank on him again in Carolina this season. However, the numbers tell us everything we need to know about what to expect from the Panthers. Carolina is listed at -556 to miss the playoffs, which translates to an 84.7 per cent implied probability. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars have a lower season win total for this season. In addition to the obvious holes in their actual roster, the Panthers have a brutal schedule that features road games at the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. That’s in addition to their home and home series’ with each of the Saints, Buccaneers and Falcons. I don’t think the Panthers will be a historically bad team. I just don’t think they will be a playoff contender either.

*All sports betting information appears as listed by Bet MGM at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday September 9th, 2020.

