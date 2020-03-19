Chris Long loves that Tom Brady took matters into his own hands

Thursday marks the second official day of NFL free agency. For all the latest signings, news and rumblings, keep checking TSN.ca's free agency blog.

Lots of player reportedly want to join Tampa Bay because of Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have never seemingly been a hot spot for free agents, but that has reportedly changed now that the team has Brady in tow.

This is otherwise known as the NFL version of the LeBron effect... https://t.co/MrWkbIxYYO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, after getting word that the Bucs had landed Brady, a plethora of free-agent players have reached out to Tampa Bay letting the team know that they want to play there.

Suspended WR Josh Gordon reportedly intends to play this season

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, intends to play during the 2020 season, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Source: Suspended WR Josh Gordon intends to play this season, commissioner Goodell will handle his reinstatement attempt. Could be a process because of his history but he wants to take necessary steps to sign as an unrestricted free agent and play. https://t.co/wp7Y3ossRb — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 19, 2020

The suspension is the fifth in eight years for Gordon. He was also suspended indefinitely in December of 2018.