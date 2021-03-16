How likely is it that Russell Wilson will get traded?

After a busy first day in the negotiating window, plenty more moves have so far been reported Tuesday, one day ahead of the opening of NFL Free Agency Wednesday at 4pm et. Stay up to date with all the latest news and rumours on TSN.ca's Free Agency Blog.

Bears land new quarterback

No... it isn't Russell Wilson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are bringing in veteran Andy Dalton on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Schefter adds he has a chance to earn another $3 million in incentives.

Williams moving on

The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing running back Damien Williams according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

The move will free up about $2.2 million in cap space for KC, Teope adds.

Bears to deal slot receiver Miller?

The Chicago Bears are in trade discussions with other teams regarding WR Anthony Miller, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Miller, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, is likely to be dealt, per Schefter.

The 26-year-old Miller finished last season with 49 receptions for 485 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with six starts.

Giants, Leonard reach agreement

The New York Giants and defensive lineman Leonard Williams have reached an agreement on a three-year, $63 million deal with $45 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The Giants had used the franchise tag on Williams for the second time earlier this off-season, but with the deal agreed to today, Williams won't have to play under it in 2021.

The 26-year-old Williams has spent the past season and a half with the Giants after being acquired from the crosstown rival New York Jets in 2019. Williams finished with 57 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 16 games with 12 starts last season.

Browns add pass rusher

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with pass rusher Takk McKinley on a one-year deal, as first reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth $4.25 million and could go up to $6 million with incentives.

Bengals adding slot cornerback Hilton from division rival

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hilton spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers and played last season predominately in the slot, recording 51 tackles, three interceptions, and seven pass defences in 12 games with six starts.

Raiders releasing Pro Bowl C Hudson

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line remake continued with the release of Pro Bowl centre Rodney Hudson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hudson has been with the Raiders the past six seasons and earned three trips to the Pro Bowl in that time.

Patriots not done adding?

The New England Patriots have broken from tradition under Bill Belichick this off-season and been the most active team in free agency. They may not yet be done.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported the Patriots are one of several teams that have expressed interest in Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. Giardi also reported the Patriots have been in contact with Chris Carson and seem intent on adding a running back.

Alualu returning to Jaguars

Tyson Alualu is signing a two-year deal worth $6 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After spending the first seven years of his career with the Jaguars, Alualu spent the past four with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished last season with 38 tackles and two sacks in 15 games.

Saints among teams in on CB Sherman

The New Orleans Saints are among the teams expressing interest in veteran cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler Richard Sherman, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero noted Sherman's defensive backs coach in Seattle, Kris Richard, now works in the same capacity in New Orleans and that the Saints are in the market at the position after releasing Janoris Jenkins.

The 32-year-old Sherman has spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after starting his career in Seattle. Sherman, who was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2019, finished last season with 18 tackles and an interception in five games.

Cowboys to add CB Goodwin

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with CB CJ Goodwin on a two-year, $3.5 million deal with $2 million guaranteed,per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Seahawks won't tender LB Griffin

The Seattle Seahawks will lose CB Shaquill Griffin in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars and won't keep his brother Shaquem either. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Seahawks will not tender Shaquem Griffin, a restricted free agent, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Griffin finished with nine tackles and a sack in 14 games for the Seahawks last season.

Gronkowski considered home town Bills

Before re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, tight end Rob Gronkowski considerd joining Bills Mafia, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Silver. Silver reported Gronkowski considered an offer from the Bills that was similar to the one he received from the Buccaneers, adding he expects the Bills to add a tight end this off-season.

Jaguars agree to terms with CB Griffin

Despite a reported late push to re-sign him by the Seattle Seahawks, Shaquill Griffin has agreed to a three-year, $44.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports. The deal includes $29 million in guaranteed money.

A Pro Bowler in 2019, Griffin finished last season with 63 tackles, three interceptions, and 12 pass defences in 12 games.

Ravens re-sign Bowser

The Baltimore Ravens are re-signing outside linebacker Tyus Bowser to a four-year, $22 million deal with $12 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Caplan.

The 25-year-old Bowser finished last season with 34 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and five pass defences in 16 games with two starts.

Rams restructuring deals

The Los Angeles Rams are doing a lot of work to get under the $182.5 million salary cap for the 2021 season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Rams are restructuring CB Jalen Ramsey's contract to save $12 million of cap space, and WR Robert Woods' contract to save $8 million of cap space.

Rapoport added cap conversions for WR Cooper Kupp and DT Aaron Donald should be done soon as well to get the team under the salary cap.

The Rams currently have $198 million in contract.

Bucs trying to keep another Super Bowl contributor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held on to a number of Super Bowl contributors from last season and are hoping to keep another. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the team is trying to sign back defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but are now just in "talks."

Suh has spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers, and finished last year with 44 tackles and six sacks in 16 games.

The Bucs are also looking to keep kicker Ryan Succop and wide receiver Antonio Brown, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Bengals add defensive back

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The 25-year-old Awuzie appeared in eight games with six starts with the Cowboys last year, recording 38 tackles, one interception, and five pass defences.

Teams inquiring about RB White

Several teams are inquiring about New England Patriots running back James White, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old White ran the ball 35 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 375 yards and a touchdown in 14 games with the Patriots last season.

Patriots add another TE, sign Henry to 3-year, $37.5 million deal

The New England Patriots continue to add players ahead of free agency and continue to add at the tight end position.

The Patriots have reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry on a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $25 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Henry will join Jonnu Smith, who reached an agreement with the Patriots on Monday, as the two top free agents at the position head to New England.

Henry finished last season with 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

Fournette weighing offers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, fresh off an impressive playoffs run with the Super Bowl champions, is reportedly weighing multiple offers ahead of free agency.

Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa Bay with the Seattle Seahawks also making a strong bid for his services, according to a report from Albert Breer of The MMQB. Breer added Bucs QB Tom Brady is recruiting him to come back.

The 26-year-old Fournette signed with the Bucs after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the season last year. He finished the regular season with 97 rushes for 367 yards and six touchdowns. In four playoff games he had 64 rushes for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Miller not going anywhere

Despite rumours Von Miller's time with the Denver Broncos could be coming to an end, the 31-year-old isn't going anywhere next season. The Broncos will exercise the $7 million guarantee option on Miller's $18 million contract for 2021, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

The Broncos reportedly explored lowering Miller's contract number but never intended to let the three-time All Pro leave.

Miller, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Broncos, missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He had 46 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games in 2019.

More news and notes

