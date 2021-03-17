Bears told by Seahawks they are not trading Wilson at this time

Teams and free agents continue to talk today with NFL Free Agency officially opening at 4pm et. Stay up to date with all the latest news and reports on TSN.ca's NFL Free Agency Blog.

Van Noy returns to New England after one year in Miami

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy has returned to the New England Patriots after being cut by the Miami Dolphins. The 29-year old won two Super Bowls in four seasons with the Patriots.

Samuel to sign for three years in Washington

Former Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel will reportedly be signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal with the Washington Football team.

Peterson heads to Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has agreed to sign a one-year $10 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Succop re-signs with Bucs

Kicker Ryan Succop will re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year, $12 million contract.

Giants, Golladay talking?

The New York Giants and free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been in talks according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Golladay is expected to visit the Giants before signing a potential deal, which Rapoport adds there is mutual interest in.

He adds the Giants are looking to add a big-time wide receiver.

Seahawks add TE Everett

The Seattle Seahawks are signing former Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett to a one-year, $6 million contract.

Chiefs add OL Long

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make improvement to their offensive line, adding former Bears' Pro Bowl guard on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Niners cut Goodwin

The wide receiver free-market just got a lot speedier.

NBC's Matt Maiocco reports the San Francisco 49ers have released Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin, 30, had been traded last spring to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he decided to opt out of the 2020 season. On Monday, the league officially rescinded the trade, sending Goodwin back to the Niners and the Eagles receiving a seventh-round pick from San Francisco as compensation.

A veteran of seven seasons, Goodwin appeared in nine games in 2019 for the Niners, recording 12 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown.

A product of Texas, Goodwin was originally a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

Raiders trade Hudson to Cardinals

Tuesday it was reported the Las Vegas Raiders were set to release three-time Pro Bowl centre Rodney Hudson. They managed to trade him before that. According to multiple reports, the Raiders have traded Hudson and a seventh round selection to the Arizona Cardinals, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the Cardinals will send back a third round pick

Hudson has been with the Raiders the past six season.

Schefter also reported the Raiders could be moving another of their offensive lineman they were set to release in guard Gabe Jackson.

The 29-year-old Jackson has spent his entire seven-year career with the Raiders organization.

AJ Green to sign with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to sign veteran and long-time Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green to a one-year deal around $8 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After missing all of 2019, Green returned to play in all 16 games for the Bengals last season. The 32-year-old recorded 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. Green is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Bears made big offer for Wilson

It was reported Tuesday the Chicago Bears made a substantial offer to try and acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, before giving up and agreeing to terms with Andy Dalton.

About an hour ago DP was told that the #Bears offered Seattle the following for Russell Wilson:



-Three 1st Round picks

-a 3rd Round pick

According to the Dan Patrick Show, the offer was three first round draft picks, one third round draft pick, and two starters.

Raiders find Agholor replacement

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver John Brown, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Caplan. The Raiders had been in the market for a wide receiver since Nelson Agholor agreed to terms with the New England Patriots.

Brown appeared in nine games with eight starts for the Buffalo Bills last season, recording 33 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns. He is one-year removed from a 1,000-yard season.

The Raiders are also expected to keep wide receiver Zay Jones, another former Bills player, who has been with the team the past season and a half, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders last season with two starts, recording 14 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Washington Football Team bringing back two on one-year deals

Veteran running back Lamar Miller is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team, his agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.

The 29-year-old spent last season with the Chicago Bears and is one-year removed from a Pro Bowl season with the Houston Texans.

Washington is also bringing back offensive tackle David Sharpe one a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Deals can become official this afternoon

Effective 4 PM ET today, Carson Wentz can officially become a Colt, Matthew Stafford a Ram, Jared Goff a Lion and all the signings that have been agreed to so far can have pen put to paper.



49ers to add Mack after re-signing Williams

The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their offensive line early Wednesday morning. After re-signing Trent Williams and making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, the 49ers agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons centre Alex Mack.

The 35-year-old Mack spent the past four seasons with the Falcons. He is a five-time Pro Bowler.

More news and notes

