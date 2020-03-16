Why Stephen A. is giving props to Cousins for new contract

While the sports world is quiet on the field, there's plenty going on off it as the NFL's legal tampering window is now open. Follow all the latest rumours and rumblings right here on TSN.ca.

Report: Texans acquire RB David Johnson from Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have agreed to a trade that will send running back David Johnson to the Texans, according to multiple reports.

Trade: Cardinals and Texans are agreeing to a trade that will send David Johnson to Houston, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Report: Colts eyeing Rivers

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he fully expects the Indianapolis Colts to pursue former Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers in free agency. Schefter added the Colts will also look at other options at QB this week.

As the legal tampering period kicks off at noon, would fully expect the Colts to pursue former Chargers’ QB Philip Rivers, though Indianapolis also will look at other QB options. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Reports: Hooper to the Browns

Former Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper will sign a contract with the Cleveland Browns that will make him the highest paid tight end in the league, according to multiple reports.

#Falcons free agent TE Austin Hooper, the top player at his position, is headed to the #Browns, per @TomPelissero, @MikeSilver and me. They’ve agreed to terms, he’s the new highest-paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Tom Brady 's market

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will inquire about Tom Brady, now that the legal tampering window is open. Rapoport added the New England Patriots of course want Brady back as well.

The tampering window has opened and #Patriots QB Tom Brady’s agent can hear from teams. My understanding: The #Chargers and #Bucs will inquire, and of course New England wants him back. That is Brady’s market as of right now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Franchise tags

The Dallas Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.

The Cowboys announced the decision on their website about an hour before the deadline for teams to designate the franchise tag.

By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will work to get a deal with Amari Cooper before the receiver becomes an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts, currently set for Wednesday.

The Cowboys and Prescott have been working on a deal for about a year. The two-time Pro Bowler was one of the best bargains in the NFL last season with a base salary of $2 million as a fourth-round pick in 2016.

Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when he led the Cowboys on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that vaulted them to the top seed in the NFC before losing to Green Bay in the divisional round.

Dallas made the playoffs again in 2018 before falling short of high expectations by missing the post-season last year. The Cowboys didn't renew coach Jason Garrett's contract after a disappointing season and hired Mike McCarthy.

With the NFL's off-season likely to be postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Cowboys could have more opportunity to get a long-term deal with Prescott before he misses valuable time working with a mostly new coaching staff.

Prescott has the option of signing the franchise tender and guaranteeing his huge pay increase, but is likely not to sign it to help his leverage in negotiations.

When he was drafted, Prescott was the third-team quarterback behind Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. But preseason injuries to both made Prescott the starter, and Romo never got his job back.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said repeatedly he considers Prescott his franchise quarterback, and it's just a matter of time before a deal gets completed.

Dallas traded a first-round pick to Oakland for Cooper during the 2018 season. Cooper finished that year strong and was solid in the first half of 2019 before tailing off as the season progressed.

Here are some other big names being handed the tag ahead of the NFL's legal tampering window:

-Justin Simmons

-Anthony Harris

-Derrick Henry

-AJ Green

-Hunter Henry

-Brandon Scherff

-Joe Thuney

-Chris Jones

-Shaq Barrett

-Yannick Ngakoue

-Matt Judon

-Bud Dupree

-Leonard Williams

Browns place second-round tender on Hunt

The Cleveland Browns opened free agency by placing a second-round tender on running back Kareem Hunt, who played eight games last season after returning from an NFL suspension.

Hunt is a restricted free agent and can negotiate with other teams about a contract. If he reaches an agreement elsewhere, Cleveland can match any offer. If the Browns decide not to match the offer, they would receive a second-round draft pick from the team that signs him.

The Browns also released veteran safety Morgan Burnett, creating another need as the team moves into free agency amid nationwide shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burnett suffered a torn Achilles tendon last season and missed the final six games.

Cleveland also tendered exclusive tags to free agents Pharoah Brown, Dontrell Hilliard and KhaDarel Hodge.

Hunt was banned from the first eight games last season by the league or two physical altercations while he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cleveland-area native was primarily a blocker for Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, but he rushed for 179 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 285 yards and a TD.

With more than $60 million of salary-cap space, Cleveland is expected to be active in free agency, with offensive tackle a priority.

Packers get Kirksey

The Green Pack Packers are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey according to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network.

Free agent LB Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a 2 year, $16 million dollar deal with the Green Bay Packers per his agency @SPORTSTARSNYC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020 Rapoport adds it will be a two-year deal worth $16 million. Rapoport adds it will be a two-year deal worth $16 million.

Cousins sticking around

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a two-year contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins, his agent says.

Rapoport reports the deal is worth $66 million which makes it a three-year deal worth $96 million when factoring what he already has left on his current contract, $61 million of which is guaranteed at signing.

For the #Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins, it’s a 2-year deal worth $66M, source said. In all, it’s 3 years, $96M. $61M guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Cousins led the Vikings to a 10-5 record in games he played last season, throwing 26 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions.

Meanwhile, the team also agree to a four-year extension with fullback C.J. Ham according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It’s a 4-year deal worth $12.25M, source said. So on new money average, it’s $3.3M per year. https://t.co/YQqNI1jCLA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

The deal is worth $12.25 million total, or $3.3 million on average per season.