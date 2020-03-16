Why Stephen A. is giving props to Cousins for new contract

While the sports world is quiet on the field, there's plenty going on off it as the NFL's legal tampering window is now open. Follow all the latest rumours and rumblings right here on TSN.ca.

Seahawks bring back Reed

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back DT Jarran Reed. He's agreeing to a two-year $23 million contract according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

The #Seahawks are re-signing DT Jarran Reed to a two-year, $23 million contract, source said. Short deal that gets a good player back to the market at age 29. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2020

Mariota to Las Vegas a done deal

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport follows up previous reports linking Mariota to Las Vegas. The deal is done according to the NFL Insider.

Meanwhile, the #Raiders and QB Marcus Mariota have a deal. https://t.co/RturoYWiwk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Lions lock up Collins

The Detroit Lions have secured a deal with LB Jamie Collins to a three-year contract worth $30 million.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal includes $18 million in guaranteed money.

For the #Lions and LB Jamie Collins, it’s a 3-year worth $30M, source said. The deal includes $18M fully guaranteed. A nice payday and a reunion with coach Matt Patricia. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

McCarron returns to Houston

Quarterback A.J. McCarron announced on his personal Instagram account that he will be returning to the Houston Texans.

The #Texans are bringing back QB AJ McCarron, who announced the deal on Instagram pic.twitter.com/YWyU2Ln1Ik — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Raiders closing in on Mariota?

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be pushing close to a deal to land quarterback Marcus Mariota, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The #Raiders are pushing to close out a deal with QB Marcus Mariota, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Mike Mayock's No. 1-ranked QB in his @nflnetwork coverage leading up to the 2015 Draft could soon be on his roster. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

Texans get Murray

Former Browns safety Eric Murray heads to Houston, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $20.25 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Browns’ S Eric Murray reached agreement with the Houston Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Eagles land Hargrave

The Philadelphia Eagles agree to terms with DT Javon Hargrave on a three-year deal worth $39 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Eagles to sign DT Javon Hargrave to three-year, $39M deal, making him the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/bKymCAKZMa — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

Panthers get Van Noy

The Carolina Panthers break the bank for linebacker Kyle Van Noy. He agrees to a four-year deal worth $51 million.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy to a 4-year deal worth $51M, source said. Big-time spending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Graham to the Bears

Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham is going to Chicago according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A two-year deal worth $16 million with $9 million in guaranteed cash.

Jimmy Graham to the Bears on a two-year, $16 million deal, including $9 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Panthers get Burris

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with safety Juston Burris on a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Juston Burris is going to the Panthers 2-yr, $8 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Ravens get Brockers

Baltimore Ravens are signing DL Michael Brockers to a three-year $30 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Ravens are giving former #Rams DT Michael Brockers a 3-year, $30M deal, source said. His versatility had several teams interested. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Jones gets big deal with Dolphins

Former Dallas Cowboys corner Byron Jones is heading to the Dolphins after agreeing to a deal that will pay him over $17 million per season, according to multiple reports.

This deal is large. Sounds like $17M a year or more. https://t.co/GcOHaD24By — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

McKenzie and unrestricted free agent

The Buffalo Bills have not tendered WR Isaiah McKenzie and he becomes free to sign with any team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Bills will not tender WR Isaiah McKenzie as an RFA, source said. He played 42% of the plays for them with 29 receptions in 2019, and now a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Washington lands Schweitzer

Former Atlanta Falcons guard Wes Schweitzer will get $13.5 million over three years according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

#Redskins are signing former #Falcons G Wes Schweitzer, source says. He gets $13.5 million over three years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020

Bradberry to New York

Comerback James Bradberry is going to the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Source: FA CB James Bradberry going to the #Giants...3 yr $45M with $32M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Kelly stays in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans are re-signing OT Dennis Kelly to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 in guaranteed money according to ESPN's FIeld Yates.

The Titans are re-signing OT Dennis Kelly to a three-year, $21M deal with $8.75M guaranteed, per source. A chance for Kelly to take over Jack Conklin’s starring role. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2020

Glascow to Broncos

The Denver Broncos are signing OL Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract, including $26 million in guaranteed money according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos signing OL Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed, @SPORTSTARSNYC tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Case Keenum is heading to Cleveland as the former Washington QB is agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. $10 million is guaranteed.

Browns reached agreement with former Redskins' QB Case Keenum on a three-year, $18 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

The Detroit Lions reportedly have a deal with former Eagles OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai to five-year $5, $50 million deal.

Former #Eagles OL Big V agrees to a deal with the #Lions: 5 years, $50m, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 16, 2020

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin is on his way to the Cleveland Browns, agreeing to a three-year $42 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

Jack Conklin agreed to a 3-year deal with the Browns for $42M with $30M fully guarantee, per @RosenhausSports. He earns $20mil in the first year. Wanted to keep it short due to the projected increases in the salary cap. Conklin will only be 28 when this deal expires. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers have pulled off a deal. The Colts are trading the 13th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to the 49ers in exchange for DT DeForest Buckner . The Colts have already agreed to a new contract with Buckner that will pay him $21 million per season according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade AND deal: Colts trade first-round pick (13th overall) to 49ers for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner, who already has agreed to a massive contract that pays him $21 million a year and makes him the second-highest paid DT in NFL history behind only Aaron Donald, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Vikings extend Colquitt

The Minnesota Vikings have extended punter Britton Colquitt for an additional three seasons. according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His $9 million contract includes $5 million guaranteed.

Punter news: Vikings and punter Britton Colquitt reached agreement on 3-year, $9M extension that includes

$5M guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Bears eying Dalton or Foles at QB

The Chicago Bears are looking to add a veteran quarterback to push incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky and are focused on acquiring Andy Dalton or Nick Foles, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Source: #Bears are focused on acquiring Andy Dalton or Nick Foles - both veteran quarterbacks who have played for either Matt Nagy or members of coaching staff. There’s a sense in the organization that Mitchell Trubisky should be forced to compete for the starting position. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 16, 2020

Pierre-Paul returning to Tampa

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a two-year, $27 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

JPP is going back to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $27 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Could Gurley be next star traded?

Another big-name player whose name is coming up in trade talks: Rams RB Todd Gurley. As I reported in December, the team may be ready to move on. @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL https://t.co/LbbBdmp4TG — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 16, 2020

Report: Dolphins to sign former Bills pass rusher Lawson

The Miami Dolphins are giving former Buffalo Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson a three-year, $30 million deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Dolphins are giving Shaq Lawson a 3-year deal worth $30M, source said. A nice payday. https://t.co/PIPFflE67z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Report: Ravens trade TE Hurst to Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a second round draft pick and fifth round draft pick.

Report: Raiders sign LB Kwiatkoski

Former Chicago Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski will sign a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Kwiatkoski posted a photo of the Raiders new stadium in Las Vegas and The Athletic's Vic Tafur confirmed the deal has been agreed to.

Done deal. LB Nick Kwiatkoski is first Las Vegas #Raiders free agent signing. Terms to come. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 16, 2020

Report: Colts eyeing Rivers

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he fully expects the Indianapolis Colts to pursue former Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers in free agency. Schefter added the Colts will also look at other options at QB this week.

The #Colts have had discussions with free agent QB Philip Rivers, source said. And while nothing is done, he’s a clear target for Indy. We shall see if they can agree on the money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

As the legal tampering period kicks off at noon, would fully expect the Colts to pursue former Chargers’ QB Philip Rivers, though Indianapolis also will look at other QB options. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Reports: Hooper to the Browns

Former Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper will sign a contract with the Cleveland Browns that will make him the highest paid tight end in the league, according to multiple reports.

#Falcons free agent TE Austin Hooper, the top player at his position, is headed to the #Browns, per @TomPelissero, @MikeSilver and me. They’ve agreed to terms, he’s the new highest-paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Tom Brady 's market

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will inquire about Tom Brady, now that the legal tampering window is open. Rapoport added the New England Patriots of course want Brady back as well.

The tampering window has opened and #Patriots QB Tom Brady’s agent can hear from teams. My understanding: The #Chargers and #Bucs will inquire, and of course New England wants him back. That is Brady’s market as of right now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Franchise tags

The Dallas Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.

The Cowboys announced the decision on their website about an hour before the deadline for teams to designate the franchise tag.

By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will work to get a deal with Amari Cooper before the receiver becomes an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts, currently set for Wednesday.

The Cowboys and Prescott have been working on a deal for about a year. The two-time Pro Bowler was one of the best bargains in the NFL last season with a base salary of $2 million as a fourth-round pick in 2016.

Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when he led the Cowboys on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that vaulted them to the top seed in the NFC before losing to Green Bay in the divisional round.

Dallas made the playoffs again in 2018 before falling short of high expectations by missing the post-season last year. The Cowboys didn't renew coach Jason Garrett's contract after a disappointing season and hired Mike McCarthy.

With the NFL's off-season likely to be postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Cowboys could have more opportunity to get a long-term deal with Prescott before he misses valuable time working with a mostly new coaching staff.

Prescott has the option of signing the franchise tender and guaranteeing his huge pay increase, but is likely not to sign it to help his leverage in negotiations.

When he was drafted, Prescott was the third-team quarterback behind Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. But preseason injuries to both made Prescott the starter, and Romo never got his job back.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said repeatedly he considers Prescott his franchise quarterback, and it's just a matter of time before a deal gets completed.

Dallas traded a first-round pick to Oakland for Cooper during the 2018 season. Cooper finished that year strong and was solid in the first half of 2019 before tailing off as the season progressed.

Here are some other big names being handed the tag ahead of the NFL's legal tampering window:

-Justin Simmons

-Anthony Harris

-Derrick Henry

-AJ Green

-Hunter Henry

-Brandon Scherff

-Joe Thuney

-Chris Jones

-Shaq Barrett

-Yannick Ngakoue

-Matt Judon

-Bud Dupree

-Leonard Williams

Browns place second-round tender on Hunt

The Cleveland Browns opened free agency by placing a second-round tender on running back Kareem Hunt, who played eight games last season after returning from an NFL suspension.

Hunt is a restricted free agent and can negotiate with other teams about a contract. If he reaches an agreement elsewhere, Cleveland can match any offer. If the Browns decide not to match the offer, they would receive a second-round draft pick from the team that signs him.

The Browns also released veteran safety Morgan Burnett, creating another need as the team moves into free agency amid nationwide shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burnett suffered a torn Achilles tendon last season and missed the final six games.

Cleveland also tendered exclusive tags to free agents Pharoah Brown, Dontrell Hilliard and KhaDarel Hodge.

Hunt was banned from the first eight games last season by the league or two physical altercations while he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cleveland-area native was primarily a blocker for Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, but he rushed for 179 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 285 yards and a TD.

With more than $60 million of salary-cap space, Cleveland is expected to be active in free agency, with offensive tackle a priority.

Packers get Kirksey

The Green Pack Packers are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey according to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network.

Free agent LB Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a 2 year, $16 million dollar deal with the Green Bay Packers per his agency @SPORTSTARSNYC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020 Rapoport adds it will be a two-year deal worth $16 million. Rapoport adds it will be a two-year deal worth $16 million.

Cousins sticking around

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a two-year contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins, his agent says.

Rapoport reports the deal is worth $66 million which makes it a three-year deal worth $96 million when factoring what he already has left on his current contract, $61 million of which is guaranteed at signing.

For the #Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins, it’s a 2-year deal worth $66M, source said. In all, it’s 3 years, $96M. $61M guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Cousins led the Vikings to a 10-5 record in games he played last season, throwing 26 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions.

Meanwhile, the team also agree to a four-year extension with fullback C.J. Ham according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It’s a 4-year deal worth $12.25M, source said. So on new money average, it’s $3.3M per year. https://t.co/YQqNI1jCLA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

The deal is worth $12.25 million total, or $3.3 million on average per season.