NFL Free Agency Blog: Mariota joins the Raiders, Tampa inquires about Brady
While the sports world is quiet on the field, there's plenty going on off it as the NFL's legal tampering window is now open. Follow all the latest rumours and rumblings right here on TSN.ca.
Seahawks bring back Reed
The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back DT Jarran Reed. He's agreeing to a two-year $23 million contract according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
Mariota to Las Vegas a done deal
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport follows up previous reports linking Mariota to Las Vegas. The deal is done according to the NFL Insider.
Lions lock up Collins
The Detroit Lions have secured a deal with LB Jamie Collins to a three-year contract worth $30 million.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal includes $18 million in guaranteed money.
McCarron returns to Houston
Quarterback A.J. McCarron announced on his personal Instagram account that he will be returning to the Houston Texans.
Raiders closing in on Mariota?
The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be pushing close to a deal to land quarterback Marcus Mariota, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Texans get Murray
Former Browns safety Eric Murray heads to Houston, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $20.25 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Eagles land Hargrave
The Philadelphia Eagles agree to terms with DT Javon Hargrave on a three-year deal worth $39 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Panthers get Van Noy
The Carolina Panthers break the bank for linebacker Kyle Van Noy. He agrees to a four-year deal worth $51 million.
Graham to the Bears
Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham is going to Chicago according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A two-year deal worth $16 million with $9 million in guaranteed cash.
Panthers get Burris
The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with safety Juston Burris on a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Ravens get Brockers
Baltimore Ravens are signing DL Michael Brockers to a three-year $30 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Jones gets big deal with Dolphins
Former Dallas Cowboys corner Byron Jones is heading to the Dolphins after agreeing to a deal that will pay him over $17 million per season, according to multiple reports.
McKenzie and unrestricted free agent
The Buffalo Bills have not tendered WR Isaiah McKenzie and he becomes free to sign with any team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Washington lands Schweitzer
Former Atlanta Falcons guard Wes Schweitzer will get $13.5 million over three years according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Bradberry to New York
Comerback James Bradberry is going to the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
Kelly stays in Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans are re-signing OT Dennis Kelly to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 in guaranteed money according to ESPN's FIeld Yates.
Glascow to Broncos
The Denver Broncos are signing OL Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract, including $26 million in guaranteed money according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Case Keenum is heading to Cleveland as the former Washington QB is agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. $10 million is guaranteed.
The Detroit Lions reportedly have a deal with former Eagles OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai to five-year $5, $50 million deal.
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin is on his way to the Cleveland Browns, agreeing to a three-year $42 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.
The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers have pulled off a deal. The Colts are trading the 13th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to the 49ers in exchange for DT DeForest Buckner. The Colts have already agreed to a new contract with Buckner that will pay him $21 million per season according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Vikings extend Colquitt
The Minnesota Vikings have extended punter Britton Colquitt for an additional three seasons. according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His $9 million contract includes $5 million guaranteed.
Bears eying Dalton or Foles at QB
The Chicago Bears are looking to add a veteran quarterback to push incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky and are focused on acquiring Andy Dalton or Nick Foles, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.
Pierre-Paul returning to Tampa
Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a two-year, $27 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Could Gurley be next star traded?
Report: Dolphins to sign former Bills pass rusher Lawson
The Miami Dolphins are giving former Buffalo Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson a three-year, $30 million deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Report: Ravens trade TE Hurst to Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens have traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a second round draft pick and fifth round draft pick.
Report: Raiders sign LB Kwiatkoski
Former Chicago Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski will sign a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Kwiatkoski posted a photo of the Raiders new stadium in Las Vegas and The Athletic's Vic Tafur confirmed the deal has been agreed to.
Report: Colts eyeing Rivers
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he fully expects the Indianapolis Colts to pursue former Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers in free agency. Schefter added the Colts will also look at other options at QB this week.
Reports: Hooper to the Browns
Former Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper will sign a contract with the Cleveland Browns that will make him the highest paid tight end in the league, according to multiple reports.
Tom Brady's market
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will inquire about Tom Brady, now that the legal tampering window is open. Rapoport added the New England Patriots of course want Brady back as well.
Franchise tags
The Dallas Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.
The Cowboys announced the decision on their website about an hour before the deadline for teams to designate the franchise tag.
By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will work to get a deal with Amari Cooper before the receiver becomes an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts, currently set for Wednesday.
The Cowboys and Prescott have been working on a deal for about a year. The two-time Pro Bowler was one of the best bargains in the NFL last season with a base salary of $2 million as a fourth-round pick in 2016.
Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when he led the Cowboys on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that vaulted them to the top seed in the NFC before losing to Green Bay in the divisional round.
Dallas made the playoffs again in 2018 before falling short of high expectations by missing the post-season last year. The Cowboys didn't renew coach Jason Garrett's contract after a disappointing season and hired Mike McCarthy.
With the NFL's off-season likely to be postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Cowboys could have more opportunity to get a long-term deal with Prescott before he misses valuable time working with a mostly new coaching staff.
Prescott has the option of signing the franchise tender and guaranteeing his huge pay increase, but is likely not to sign it to help his leverage in negotiations.
When he was drafted, Prescott was the third-team quarterback behind Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. But preseason injuries to both made Prescott the starter, and Romo never got his job back.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said repeatedly he considers Prescott his franchise quarterback, and it's just a matter of time before a deal gets completed.
Dallas traded a first-round pick to Oakland for Cooper during the 2018 season. Cooper finished that year strong and was solid in the first half of 2019 before tailing off as the season progressed.
Here are some other big names being handed the tag ahead of the NFL's legal tampering window:
-Justin Simmons
-Anthony Harris
-Derrick Henry
-AJ Green
-Hunter Henry
-Brandon Scherff
-Joe Thuney
-Chris Jones
-Shaq Barrett
-Yannick Ngakoue
-Matt Judon
-Bud Dupree
-Leonard Williams
Browns place second-round tender on Hunt
The Cleveland Browns opened free agency by placing a second-round tender on running back Kareem Hunt, who played eight games last season after returning from an NFL suspension.
Hunt is a restricted free agent and can negotiate with other teams about a contract. If he reaches an agreement elsewhere, Cleveland can match any offer. If the Browns decide not to match the offer, they would receive a second-round draft pick from the team that signs him.
The Browns also released veteran safety Morgan Burnett, creating another need as the team moves into free agency amid nationwide shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burnett suffered a torn Achilles tendon last season and missed the final six games.
Cleveland also tendered exclusive tags to free agents Pharoah Brown, Dontrell Hilliard and KhaDarel Hodge.
Hunt was banned from the first eight games last season by the league or two physical altercations while he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cleveland-area native was primarily a blocker for Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, but he rushed for 179 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 285 yards and a TD.
With more than $60 million of salary-cap space, Cleveland is expected to be active in free agency, with offensive tackle a priority.
Packers get Kirksey
The Green Pack Packers are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey according to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network.
Cousins sticking around
The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a two-year contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins, his agent says.
Rapoport reports the deal is worth $66 million which makes it a three-year deal worth $96 million when factoring what he already has left on his current contract, $61 million of which is guaranteed at signing.
Cousins led the Vikings to a 10-5 record in games he played last season, throwing 26 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions.
Meanwhile, the team also agree to a four-year extension with fullback C.J. Ham according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The deal is worth $12.25 million total, or $3.3 million on average per season.