After a busy first day in the negotiating window, plenty more moves are expected Tuesday, one day ahead of the opening of NFL Free Agency Wednesday at 4pm et. Stay up to date with all the latest news and rumours on TSN.ca's Free Agency Blog.

Bucs trying to keep another Super Bowl contributor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held on to a number of Super Bowl contributors from last season and are hoping to keep another. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the team is trying to sign back defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but are now just in "talks."

The Bucs are trying to sign back Ndamukong Suh. I was told as of now they are just in “talks” per source — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 16, 2021

Suh has spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers, and finished last year with 44 tackles and six sacks in 16 games.

Bengals add defensive back

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

#Bengals agree to terms on a three-year deal with former #Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie, source says. Cincy continuing to make moves on defense. They liked the former second-rounder's athleticism and consistency. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2021

The 25-year-old Awuzie appeared in eight games with six starts with the Cowboys last year, recording 38 tackles, one interception, and five pass defences.

Teams inquiring about RB White

Several teams are inquiring about New England Patriots running back James White, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There are several teams inquiring about Patriots' free-agent RB James White, including...the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

The 29-year-old White ran the ball 35 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 375 yards and a touchdown in 14 games with the Patriots last season.

Patriots add another TE, sign Henry to 3-year, $37.5 million deal

The New England Patriots continue to add players ahead of free agency and continue to add at the tight end position.

The Patriots have reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry on a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $25 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And New England strikes again: The Patriots are signing former Chargers' TE Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed, per source.



Free agency's top two tight ends, Henry and Jonnu Smith, wind up in New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Henry will join Jonnu Smith, who reached an agreement with the Patriots on Monday, as the two top free agents at the position head to New England.

Henry finished last season with 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

Fournette weighing offers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, fresh off an impressive playoffs run with the Super Bowl champions, is reportedly weighing multiple offers ahead of free agency.

Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa Bay with the Seattle Seahawks also making a strong bid for his services, according to a report from Albert Breer of The MMQB. Breer added Bucs QB Tom Brady is recruiting him to come back.

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa (Brady is recruiting him back), but the Seahawks have made a strong bid to poach him. Stylistically, Seattle would be an interesting fit. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2021

The 26-year-old Fournette signed with the Bucs after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the season last year. He finished the regular season with 97 rushes for 367 yards and six touchdowns. In four playoff games he had 64 rushes for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Miller not going anywhere

Despite rumours Von Miller's time with the Denver Broncos could be coming to an end, the 31-year-old isn't going anywhere next season. The Broncos will exercise the $7 million guarantee option on Miller's $18 million contract for 2021, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

The Broncos will exercise the $7 million guarantee option on Von Miller's $18 million salary for 2021, per source. Von stays. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 16, 2021

The Broncos reportedly explored lowering Miller's contract number but never intended to let the three-time All Pro leave.

Miller, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Broncos, missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He had 46 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games in 2019.

More news and notes

Former #Ravens DE Jihad Ward is signing with the #Jaguars, source said. His DL coach in Baltimore Joe Cullen is now the Jags DC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

The #Chiefs are re-signing DE Taco Charlton to a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Former Panthers' TE Chris Manhertz reached agreement on a two-year, $7.25 million deal, including $4.25 million guaranteed, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per his agent @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Saints officially released LB Kwon Alexander today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021