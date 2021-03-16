2h ago
NFL Free Agency Blog: Patriots add another TE, sign Henry
After a busy first day in the negotiating window, plenty more moves are expected Tuesday, one day ahead of the opening of NFL Free Agency Wednesday at 4pm et. Stay up to date with all the latest news and rumours on TSN.ca's Free Agency Blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Gronkowski, Barrett re-sign with Bucs; Patriots spend big in free agency
Bucs trying to keep another Super Bowl contributor
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held on to a number of Super Bowl contributors from last season and are hoping to keep another. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the team is trying to sign back defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but are now just in "talks."
Suh has spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers, and finished last year with 44 tackles and six sacks in 16 games.
Bengals add defensive back
The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The 25-year-old Awuzie appeared in eight games with six starts with the Cowboys last year, recording 38 tackles, one interception, and five pass defences.
Teams inquiring about RB White
Several teams are inquiring about New England Patriots running back James White, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 29-year-old White ran the ball 35 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 375 yards and a touchdown in 14 games with the Patriots last season.
Patriots add another TE, sign Henry to 3-year, $37.5 million deal
The New England Patriots continue to add players ahead of free agency and continue to add at the tight end position.
The Patriots have reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry on a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $25 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Henry will join Jonnu Smith, who reached an agreement with the Patriots on Monday, as the two top free agents at the position head to New England.
Henry finished last season with 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.
Fournette weighing offers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, fresh off an impressive playoffs run with the Super Bowl champions, is reportedly weighing multiple offers ahead of free agency.
Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa Bay with the Seattle Seahawks also making a strong bid for his services, according to a report from Albert Breer of The MMQB. Breer added Bucs QB Tom Brady is recruiting him to come back.
The 26-year-old Fournette signed with the Bucs after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the season last year. He finished the regular season with 97 rushes for 367 yards and six touchdowns. In four playoff games he had 64 rushes for 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Miller not going anywhere
Despite rumours Von Miller's time with the Denver Broncos could be coming to an end, the 31-year-old isn't going anywhere next season. The Broncos will exercise the $7 million guarantee option on Miller's $18 million contract for 2021, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
The Broncos reportedly explored lowering Miller's contract number but never intended to let the three-time All Pro leave.
Miller, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Broncos, missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He had 46 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games in 2019.