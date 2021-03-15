4h ago
NFL Free Agency Blog: Barrett stays with Bucs, Okwara stays with Lions
The two-day negotiating period ahead of NFL free agency is now open. Stay up to date with all the latest news and rumours with TSN.ca's NFL Free Agency Blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Irving, Panthers working towards deal
Offensive tackle Cam Erving and the Carolina Panthers are working towards a two-year, $10 million deal with $8 million guaranteed, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
The 28-year-old Erving spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys and has also played for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. Erving played in just six games with five starts for Dallas last year.
Patriots land coveted TE Smith, NT Godchaux
Former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith has reached an agreement on a four-year, $50 million contract with the New England Patriots, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. The deal includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.
Smith, 25, finished the year with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts).
The Patriots also reached an agreement with former Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux, per Rosenhaus. The contract is for two-years and up to $16 million, with $9 million fully guaranteed.
Godchaux appeared in just five games for the Dolphins last season, recording 16 tackles.
Okwara staying with Lions
Pass rusher Romeo Okwara is staying with the Detroit Lions after agreeing to a three-year, $39 million deal with the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 25-year-old is coming off a career-year, finishing with 44 tackles, 10 sacks, and 18 quarterback hits in 16 games with nine starts.
Barrett staying in Tampa
Pass rusher Shaq Barrett is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a four-year deal worth up to $72 million, with $36 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.
Barrett was one of the top pending free agent pass rushers after finishing last season with 57 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games.
The 28-year-old had a league-high 19.5 sacks in 2019.
Saints QB puzzle
One day after long-time starting quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement, and the New Orleans Saints gave backup Taysom Hill a unique contract, the team is still trying to bring back the third quarterback they had on the roster last year.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reported while it's no secret the Saints are working to bring back Jameis Winston, a deal wouldn't mean the 27-year-old will automatically be the team's starter next year. If Winston signs back with New Orleans, he would be involved in a quarterback competition at training camp, per Russini.
Vikings restructure Barr's deal
The Minnesota Vikings are restructuring linebacker Anthony Barr's contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Barr was scheduled to make $12.9 million next season but will ow make $10 million with $9.4 million fully guaranteed. Barr will also receiver $500K in per-game roster bonuses and a $100K workout bonus, per Pelissero.
The 28-year-old Barr appeared in just two games last season, finishing with six tackles, after tearing a pectoral muscle.
Long visiting Dad's old team
Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman and son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, Kyle Long is coming out of retirement. And his first free agent visit will be to his dad's old team, the Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Now in Las Vegas of course, long will visit the Raiders, who need help on the right side of their offensive line after trading away Trent Brown, ahead of a scheduled visit with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Schefter.
Long took the 2020 season off after appearing in just 30 games over the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears. When healthy, Long had played at a Pro Bowl level, earning the honour at both right guard and right tackle.
Moving on
The Tennessee Titans will not be bringing back either WR Corey Davis or TE Jonnu Smith, with both players slated to hit the free agent market, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.
The 26-year-old Davis finished with 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts) last season.
Smith, 25, finished the year with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts).
Golden staying in Arizona
Pass rusher Markus Golden has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $9 million to stay with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Golden, who started his career in Arizona before playing for the New York Giants in 2019, split last year between the Giants and Cardinals and finished with 4.5 sacks.
