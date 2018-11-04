1h ago
NFL Injury Report: Chargers' Gordon expected to play
TSN.ca Staff
Can the Chargers beat Seattle for fifth straight win?
TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest injury news and reports leading up to Sunday's games.
Chargers RB Gordon expected to play
After missing the Los Angeles Chargers' last game with a hamstring injury, star running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gordon will suit up for the Chargers as they look to improve their record to 6-2.
In six games for the Chargers this season, Gordon has 91 rushes for 466 yards and six touchdowns.
Seahawks RB Carson a game-time decision
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson will be a game-time decision against the Chargers, but there is optimism he will play, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Carson has been dealing with a hip injury that he has practiced through all week.
The 24-year-old has 103 carries for 457 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks this season.
Bears pass rusher Mack could miss another game
Chicago Bears defensive end Khalil Mack could miss his second game with an injury.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mack is still dealing with an ankle injury that could force him to miss the Bears' game against the Buffalo Bills.
Mack is listed as questionable and hopes to work out pre-game, according to Rapoport, but the Bears aren't counting on him to play.
In his first season with the Bears, Mack has 20 tackles, five sacks, and an interception.