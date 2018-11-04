Can the Chargers beat Seattle for fifth straight win?

TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest injury news and reports leading up to Sunday's games.

Chargers RB Gordon expected to play

After missing the Los Angeles Chargers' last game with a hamstring injury, star running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gordon will suit up for the Chargers as they look to improve their record to 6-2.

#Chargers Melvin Gordon, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play today vs. the #Seahawks, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

In six games for the Chargers this season, Gordon has 91 rushes for 466 yards and six touchdowns.

Seahawks RB Carson a game-time decision

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson will be a game-time decision against the Chargers, but there is optimism he will play, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Seahawks RB Chris Carson (hip) is a game-time decision, source said. The team is optimistic that he plays, but they want to test him out in warmups beforehand. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

Carson has been dealing with a hip injury that he has practiced through all week.

The 24-year-old has 103 carries for 457 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks this season.

Bears pass rusher Mack could miss another game

Chicago Bears defensive end Khalil Mack could miss his second game with an injury.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mack is still dealing with an ankle injury that could force him to miss the Bears' game against the Buffalo Bills.

#Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, may miss his second game, source said. He hopes to work out pre-game, but the team isn’t counting on him playing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

Mack is listed as questionable and hopes to work out pre-game, according to Rapoport, but the Bears aren't counting on him to play.

In his first season with the Bears, Mack has 20 tackles, five sacks, and an interception.