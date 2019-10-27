TSN.ca tracks all the latest injury news and reports leading up to Sunday's games in Week 8.

Cooks out with concussion

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals and has been ruled out for the rest of the game, the team announced.

Cooks was first taken to the locker room and ruled out early in the second quarter.

Report: David Johnson unlikely to play

The Arizona Cardinals will be without running back David Johnson due to an ankle injury. Johnson was listed as inactive against the New Orleans Saints.

Good news for Raiders on injury front

The Oakland Raiders expect to have three key offensive players in their lineup Sunday despite injuries. Running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, and right tackle Trent Brown are all expected to play, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is expected to play today," Rapoport reported. "While Gruden said WR Tyrell Williams (foot) should be back as well. OT Trent Brown (calf) is also expected to play."

Report: Chargers WR Allen GTD

The Los Angeles Chargers won't know if Keenan Allen can play until right before the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the wide receiver is a true game-time decision Sunday.

"Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is a true game-time decision after not practicing the last two days," Rapoport reported. "He was walking around well and had some optimism, but a pre-game workout will tell all."

Allen was listed as active by the Chargers.