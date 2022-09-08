The 2022 NFL season kicks off with pre-game coverage tonight, Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV2 as Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams take on Josh Allen and the Super Bowl LVII-favourite Buffalo Bills. The season opener airs live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 8:20 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV2.

NFL ON CTV LIVE, hosted by TSN’s Kara Wagland alongside Davis Sanchez, wraps up the networks’ Sunday 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET games. Recapping the day’s NFL action, the later edition leads into SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN and CTV2. TSN’s massive NFL lineup also features the popular preview and wrap-up shows SUNDAY NFL COUNTDOWN, FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA, NFL PRIMETIME, NFL REWIND, NFL LIVE, and MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN.

Thursday Night Football

4 p.m. ET – NFL Live (TSN1/3)

7 p.m. ET – NFL Kickoff 2022 (TSN1/3/4)

8:20 p.m. ET – Buffalo @ Los Angeles Rams TSN1/3/4, CTV2, and RDS2



Sunday Programming

10 a.m. ET – NFL Countdown (TSN3)

1 p.m. ET – NFL RedZone (TSN.ca and TSN app)

7:30 p.m. ET – NFL on CTV Live (CTV)

7:30 p.m. ET – NFL Extra (RDS2)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Game 1 – New England @ Miami CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV Kitchener, and CTV Atlantic

Game 2 – Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati TSN3/4, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Winnipeg, CTV2 Alberta, CTV2 Ottawa, CTV2 Vancouver Island, and RDS2

Game 3 – Philadelphia @ Detroit CTV Ottawa, CTV2 Toronto, and CTV2 London/Windsor

Game 4 – San Francisco @ Chicago CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Saskatchewan, and CTV2 Atlantic



Sunday 4 p.m. ET

Game 5 – Kansas City @ Arizona – Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET CTV Toronto, CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Kitchener, and CTV Saskatchewan

Game 6 – Green Bay @ Minnesota – Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET TSN3/4, CTV Montreal, CTV Ottawa, CTV Winnipeg, and CTV2 Atlantic

Game 7 – Las Vegas @ Los Angeles Chargers – Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET CTV Northern Ontario and RDS2



Sunday Night Football

7 p.m. ET – NFL Football Night in America (TSN3/5)

Game 8 – Tampa Bay @ Dallas – Kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET TSN1/3/4, CTV2, and RDS2



Monday Night Football

3 p.m. ET – NFL Rewind (TSN1/3)

4 p.m. ET – NFL Live (TSN1/3/5)

6 p.m. ET – NFL Monday Night Countdown (TSN1/3)

8:15 p.m. ET – Denver @ Seattle TSN1/4/5, CTV2, and RDS

8:15 p.m. ET – Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (TSN3)

Bell Media kicks off its landmark, long-term media rights extension with the NFL with extensive, multi-platform coverage of the 2022 NFL season, available on TSN, CTV, CTV2, and RDS, with live streaming through the networks’ official websites and apps.

This page will be updated as any changes to NFL programming on CTV, TSN, and RDS are confirmed.