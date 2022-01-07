By The Numbers: NFL records that could fall in Week 18

All records were made to be broken.

And when the NFL added an extra game to the league’s 2021 schedule, we knew it was just a matter of time before the record books were rewritten.

As we enter the 17th, and final game, of the season for every team, we have a handful of players looking to set single-season records.

Two players will take the field on Sunday with an opportunity to reach a level no player has met before, while three rookies will dress this weekend looking to set new benchmarks for players in their first season.

CLOSING IN ON NFL RECORDS

Cooper Kupp

It’s safe to say that Cooper Kupp’s first season with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback has been a success.

Kupp leads the league with his 1,829 receiving yards and 138 receptions with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kupp has been head-and-shoulders better than any other pass catcher this season and has logged 21 more catches than Green Bay Packer wide receiver Davante Adams, who is second in the league with 117 and has 320 receiving yards more than any other player this season.

On Sunday, the Rams host the San Francisco 49ers as they look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC West.

Kupp enters the week needing 136 receiving yards and 12 receptions to break NFL records.

Calvin Johnson is the current single-season record holder for most receiving yards in a season with 1,964, a number he set in 2012 when he averaged 122.8 yards per game with the Detroit Lions.

New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas owns the receptions record with 149 set in 2019.

Kupp has eclipsed the 136-yard mark three times this season and has caught at least 12 passes in a game just once.

In six games against the 49ers, Kupp is averaging just 39.9 yards and 4.3 catches per game.

However, in their first matchup this season he went for 11 receptions for 122 yards.

T.J. Watt

While Kupp chases down a few NFL records on offence, it’s Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt who’s looking to make history on defence.

Watt enters Week 18 one sack behind the NFL record held by former New York Giants great Michael Strahan at 22.5, and is one-and-a-half sacks short of the unofficial record former Lions defensive end Al Baker set in 1978 when he had 23 sacks in his rookie year.

The sack totals from 1960 to 1981 are considered unofficial by the NFL.

If the 27-year-old is able to break the record, it won’t be because he played more games. Watt missed two games earlier this season -- and sat out most of a third -- due to injury, meaning he could set the record despite playing two fewer games than Strahan.

Watt, after recording 12.5 sacks through nine games, has exploded down the stretch. In Week 13 he recorded three-and-a-half sacks against the Baltimore Ravens, and has added another five-and-a-half to his total in the last three weeks of the season.

In nine career games against Baltimore, Pittsburgh’s Week 18 opponent, Watt has averaged one sack per game.

The Ravens have allowed 54 sacks this season, an NFL high, and 199 pressures, tied for most in the league.

CLOSING IN ON ROOKIE RECORDS

The 2021 NFL Draft class appears to be a good one, and four rookies have a chance to set records of their own.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle needs three receptions to break the rookie record of 101, set by Anquan Boldin of the Arizona Cardinals in 2003. Waddle has averaged 7.2 receptions per game since Week 6 and has managed at least three catches in 14 games this season.

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase needs 44 receiving yards to break the rookie record.

Chase started the season on fire, with 107.7 yards per game through the first seven weeks of the season. He cooled off towards the middle of the season, but an explosion of 391 yards over his last two games has catapulted him to the top of Offensive Rookie of The Year odds, and has him just *44 yards shy *of setting an NFL rookie record. Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers recorded 1,473 yards in 1960. Chase’s 1,429 yards on the season so far is the most by any rookie in the Super Bowl era.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons needs 2.0 sacks to break the rookie record. However, Parsons﻿ was placed on the team’s COVID-19 list on Wednesday, so he’s listed as questionable for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons has made an immediate impact on a Cowboys defence that was one of the worst units in the league last year. Parsons’ first game of his career saw him record three solo tackles and seven combined tackles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week 2 he recorded the first sack of his career. Parsons will now need two sacks in Week 18 to break Jevon Kearse's record set in 1999 when he had 14.5 with the Tennessee Titans.

CLOSING IN ON TEAM PASSING RECORDS

A number of quarterbacks will take the field this week looking to set a team passing record.

Below is a list:

BUF: Josh Allen needs 377 Pass yds to break Bills record.

BUF: Allen needs 4 Pass TD to break Bills record.

DAL: Dak Prescott needs 4 Pass TD to match Cowboys record.

LAC: Justin Herbert needs 172 Pass yds to break Chargers record.

LAR: Matthew Stafford needs 183 Pass yds to break Rams record.

LAR: Stafford needs 4 Pass TD to break Rams record.

LV: Derek Carr needs 72 Pass yds to break Raiders record.

TB: Tom Brady needs 120 Pass yds to break Buccaneers record.

TB: Brady needs 1 Pass TD to break Buccaneers record (currently tied.)

CLOSING IN ON TEAM RUSHING RECORDS

ARI: James Conner needs 3 Rush TD to break Cardinals record

CIN: Joe Mixon needs 3 Rush TD to break Bengals record

ALREADY SET TEAM RECORDS

Here are a number of players that have already set team records.

BAL: Mark Andrews set Ravens Rec yds record

CHI: Robert Quinn set Bears sack record

CIN: Trey Hendrickson set Bengals sack record

CIN: Joe Burrow set Bengals Pass yds record

CIN: Burrow set Bengals Pass TD record

CLE: Myles Garrett set the Browns sack record

GB: Davante Adams set Packers Receptions record

IND: Jonathan Taylor set Colts Rush yds record

IND: Taylor set Colts Rush TD record

KC: Tyreek Hill set Chiefs Receptions record

LAR: Cooper Kupp set Rams Receptions record

LAR: Kupp set Rams Rec yds record

LV: Justin Herbert set Chargers Pass TD record

PIT: T.J. Watt set the Steelers sack record