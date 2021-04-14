2h ago
NFL restructuring off-season program
The National Football League informed teams on Wednesday they have restructured the off-season program. The off-season program will begin with four weeks of virtual work, which begins Monday, followed by on-field work in Phase 2 beginning May 17.
TSN.ca Staff
The off-season program will begin with four weeks of virtual work, which begins Monday, followed by on-field work in Phase 2 beginning May 17, and a normal Phase 3, with practices from May 24-June 18 culminating with mandatory minicamps.
More details to come.