The National Football League informed teams on Wednesday they have restructured the off-season program.

The off-season program will begin with four weeks of virtual work, which begins Monday, followed by on-field work in Phase 2 beginning May 17, and a normal Phase 3, with practices from May 24-June 18 culminating with mandatory minicamps.

A summary of the NFL’s offseason program: pic.twitter.com/1wlQQ38Pt8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2021

More details to come.