Keep up to date with the latest rumours and rumblings from around the National Football League as the regular season wraps up with Week 17. Here is what is being reported:

Brees to retire?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on NFL Sunday Countdown the league-wide expectation is that long-time New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will retire at the end of the season.

Schefter adds that Brees has a broadcasting contract signed with NBC and surprised many within the Saints' organization when he decided in March to return for another season.

Brees turns 42 years old next Friday and has the Saints on top of the NFC South at 11-4 heading into play Sunday. Brees also missed time this season after sustaining multiple rib fractures.

Wentz looking elsewhere?

Schefter tweets that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz plans to ask for a trade in the off-season because his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair.

Wentz was benched in favour of rookie Jalen Hurts last month. It was reported earlier this week that the Eagles are not planning a change at head coach and that Pederson will remain in his position.

Newton moving on?

Schefter reports that the partnership between Cam Newton and the New England Patriots will only last for one season.

New England will miss the playoffs this season for the first time since 2008 and Newton has struggled mightily throwing the ball, passing for just five touchdowns while tallying 10 interceptions. However, he does have 513 yards on the ground and a league-leading 12 rushing TDs among quarterbacks.