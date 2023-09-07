It’s the final countdown to the 2023 NFL season.

207 days after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs raised the Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium, they’ll welcome the Detroit Lions to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for tonight’s NFL Kickoff.

The Chiefs have won 16 straight non-conference games.

Will Mahomes and company extend that streak tonight?

The recent historical trends appear to be in their favour.

The reigning Super Bowl champions have gone a combined 18-4 straight up in Week 1 the following season.

That run includes a 13-6-3 record against the spread.

However, the big news out of Kansas City this week is that Mahomes could be without his top playmaker for tonight’s opener.

Travis Kelce is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game with a knee injury.

With Kelce’s status for tonight’s game still in doubt, and the defending Super Bowl champions already missing their best defender, it’s no surprise that we saw the spread move in the Lions’ favour again over the past 24 hours.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday September 7th, 2023.

Chiefs, Lions Set To Kick Off 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Chiefs opened -7 at FanDuel for tonight’s opener.

While the number for tonight’s game hovered around 6.5 for most of August, we’ve seen it move a full two points at FanDuel since the Kelce injury news.

Kansas City is currently a 4.5-point favourite.

We can hear you already, Chiefs Kingdom… pic.twitter.com/LBxcV95ndF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

In addition to Kelce’s potential absence, the Chiefs will be without their best defender in Chris Jones, who led the team with 15.5 sacks last season.

The #Chiefs plan to put star TE Travis Kelce through a workout this morning to test his injured knee, per source.



Just two days after hyperextending the knee and suffering a bone bruise in practice, Kelce is a true game-day decision for tonight’s opener vs. the #Lions. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, when it comes to covering the spread, no team has been better than Detroit since Dan Campbell took over as head coach.

The Lions are 23-11 against the spread under Campbell, which is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the best record in the NFL over that span.

Detroit has covered six straight games as an underdog.

First business trip of the season — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 6, 2023

The Lions are 15-4 ATS as an underdog when getting at least four points under Campbell.

As for the total, I’m looking at over 52.5 -112 at FanDuel this morning.

Detroit’s past 12 Week 1 games have all gone over the total.

Kansas City’s past eight Week 1 games have gone over the total.

The past eight head-to-head meetings between the Lions and Chiefs have also gone over the total.

Will we see another high scoring affair tonight?

The long wait is finally over.

The NFL regular season kicks off tonight.

Let’s lock in our first FanDuel Best Bet of the season and start the year off on a winning note.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

Let me start by acknowledging that I understand the hype behind the Lions.

Detroit finished last season on a high note, added some key pieces on both sides of the football, and all signs point towards an overall upward trend when it comes to the direction of the franchise.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs could be without two of their best players in Kelce and Jones.

I understand that all of those factors have contributed to the spread shifting from Kansas City -6.5 to -4.5.

Here’s the thing: they still have Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 as a starting QB:



2022: 360 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs

2021: 337 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

2020: 211 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

2019: 378 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

2018: 256 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs



Total stats: 1,542 passing yards, 18 TD passes, 0 INTs with a 136.9 passer… pic.twitter.com/HAelkVAJ8k — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 6, 2023

Mahomes is 64-16 as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The reigning NFL MVP is 31-7 straight up all-time at home.

While I believe the Lions are primed to take a step forward this season, going to Arrowhead to play the defending Super Bowl champions in a primetime game is a tall order for a team that didn’t even make the playoffs last season.

I’ll still take Mahomes over Jared Goff.

I’ll still take Andy Reid at home versus Dan Campbell on the road.

Andy Reid once used play drawn up by a janitor and it resulted in a touchdown 🤯



(via @greenlight) pic.twitter.com/uK7HTl0GUl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2023

Do I think the Lions have legitimate upset potential?

I wouldn’t be surprised if Detroit covered the spread.

Still, I lean towards Mahomes and the Chiefs in the opener.

So here’s the FanDuel Same Game Parlay that I put together for opening night: Chiefs +3.5 and the over 43.5 total points.

You can find that Same Game Parlay at -170 on the FanDuel app this morning.

While I don’t love the juice, I’m willing to pay that price for my leans towards Kansas City and the over.

Good luck to anyone who tails!