The NFL will hold an open workout with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta on Saturday.

NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

The workout will include both an on-field portion, as well as an interview. Videos of both will then be made available to clubs.

The NFL arranged this workout opportunity for Colin Kaepernick, and teams will have the opportunity to evaluate his readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career. His agents have said he wants to return to the NFL, and the league hopes this provides that chance. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the league organized the opportunity for Kaepernick to allow teams the chance to evaluate his readiness and level of interest in returning to the league.

Kapernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, the same year that the Milwaukee native began kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.

In the fall of 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL for colluding to keep him out of the league. The league's request to dismiss the case was denied, but before it went to trial, Kaepernick withdrew the grievance after reaching a confidential settlement with the NFL.

A second-round pick out of Nevada in 2011, Kaepernick led the Niners to the 2012 NFC Championship. The team would go on to lose Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens.